Jayne McGivern’s delightful little grey Halo joined the exclusive club of five-star eventing stallions with a bonny performance in all phases at Pau Horse Trials.
It’s always an exciting moment to see a stallion step up and shine at top-level eventing. Halo had his ears pricked throughout and finished seventh with rider Piggy March in this big five-star field.
“I’m so proud of the little chap. I’m glad I wasn’t first out across country as I probably wouldn’t have run,” said Piggy, adding that seeing pathfinders Oliver Townend and En Taro Des Vernier have such a great round was a real positive.
“It’s unknown ground here when it’s wet, as we are normally on top of it. I was definitely conscious of considering what stage the horse is at in his career and what is the right thing for him. He was as good as I know that he is.”
Piggy added that the 11-year-old, by Humphrey 61 and out of a Contender mare, had “loads of engine” and just started to tire slightly towards the end, but kept jumping well.
“He pricked his ears and loved it. He’s a gorgeous little horse and gave some feel,” said Piggy.
The pair held fourth place after cross-country and Halo pinged over Yann Royant’s big, technical showjumping course today (27 October), with just one unlucky rail resulting in them dropping a handful of places.
“He’s a lovely horse, a little unicorn – I always want to make sure he is ok,” said Piggy. “Today (Sunday) he felt fantastic.
“I will obviously go round in circles [analysing the fence we had down]. I don’t think there was a thing that I could do if I jumped it another million times! It was by the gateway. He maybe looked into the gate rather than totally at the fence? But such is life – he gave a super feel and jumped a lovely round.”
Britain’s Caroline Harris and D.Day were crowned Pau Horse Trials winners. Defending champions Ros Canter and Izilot DHI finished runners-up and Tom McEwen completed the British top three with Brookfield Quality.
