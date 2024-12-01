



The Cycle4Caroline riders finished their 1100km journey yesterday afternoon (30 November) at the Savoy Hotel, London – and have so far raised £282,667 for Spinal Research and the British Eventing (BE) Support Trust.

The ride was set up by Tom March, in memory of his sister Caroline, who passed away by assisted suicide in March this year after sustaining life-changing injuries in an eventing fall in April 2022. Tom and his wife, double five-star winner Piggy March, were joined by seven other core cyclists for the whole ride, while guests took on some legs. Around 50 extra riders, including some equestrian celebrities, joined for the final section yesterday from Windsor to London.

Asked how he felt after finishing Tom said: “I don’t really know. Obviously, you’re relieved and you’re pleased to get there, but in funny way, when there are so many congratulations and this and that, you actually don’t really feel anything.

“Our son Max was dragging me off to go and show me the London Eye and Big Ben, which obviously we just cycled past. But suddenly it was just me and him and it was quiet and I nearly burst into tears. I don’t cry, but it was just thinking of everything that’s happened and what we’ve all been through, for the last 18 months, the last six months or so since Caroline’s gone, the last 10 days doing what we’ve all done. But anyway, before I could burst into tears, Max was then shouting at me to come over here, so you kind of snap back to reality again.

“I’m sure there will be a time when it all sinks in and you can process what we’ve done and all the rest of it. In the end, the idea was to take something that was horrific and try to achieve something positive. So, hopefully the money keeps climbing and there’ll be someone out there that it helps.”

Fellow core rider and event rider Holly Woodhead said: “A big part of me is very emotional that we’ve all done it as a team. We literally have put every single bit of heart and soul into that mammoth challenge. I’m actually quite sad that it’s finished, but also happy that I don’t have to get on a bike tomorrow.

“We’ve spent every minute of the day together and what’s shown on social media is only a tiny, tiny snippet. What has happened behind the scenes and the amount of effort and determination throughout has been insane, especially in the conditions we’ve had. When you can’t feel your face, your feet, your hands, everything, and you just look over and think, ‘Yeah, we’re all in it together’ that’s team spirit for sure.”

The BE Support Trust ball took place at the Savoy in the evening, where the cyclists were guests of honour, the fundraising continued and guests heard from two riders who have benefited from the charities being supported – Nicola Wilson, who suffered life-changing injuries in a fall in 2022, and Saffron Cresswell, who was paralysed from the chest down in a fall at Bramham Horse Trials this year.

In a speech at the ball, BE Support Trust chair Ian Stark – who persisted with the ride after breaking his thumb in a fall on the penultimate day – said: “I’ve hated it, I’ve loved it, I’ve gone through every emotion possible. We’ve been on a bike for nine or 10 hours a day, dug deeper than we’ve ever had to before. We have a group of people who I’d give anything for and who are lifelong friends. I hate to admit it but for Caroline and the charities, I’d probably do it again.”

The other core riders were Nicola’s husband Alastair (BE Support Trust patron), Piggy’s sister and five-star rider Nini French, Racesafe director and former event rider Tommy How and Catriona Williams, Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Research Trust founder. Brett Bullimore, husband of championship rider Sarah, was forced to withdraw due to injury following a crash on day three.

Celebrities join Cycle4Caroline for final push

Among those who joined the ride yesterday were William Fox-Pitt, Zara Tindall, Tina Cook and showjumpers Joe Stockdale and Jack Whitaker.

“I’ve done a little bit of training, but so little, but it was just fantastic to be part of it and just an amazing vibe out there,” said William. “I’m much fresher, obviously, than the core riders and they must be exahusted – I can’t imagine how their bodies are coping, but what an amazing thing to have done. I just really hope for the team that they’ve raised a good bit of money because we’re here for Caroline and really good causes.”

Tina Cook was persuaded to join for the final leg by a phone call from Piggy, saying: “I do feel like a bit like a cheapskate, joining in just to do the last bit, but I don’t cycle anywhere. I live on the South Downs so I have no wish to get on a bicycle and cycle up a hill. I thought about joining at some point, but didn’t want to hold them up. I was a bit embarrassed about it.

“I haven’t practised at all to be honest and going up Richmond Hill was very, very steep. I hate doing something though I’m not prepared for. It was a bit like the hare and the tortoise – some, like Zara and the showjumping boys, set off quick, while I was with [commentator] John Kyle and [BE CEO] Rosie Williams and we set a good pace and kept to a good rhythm.

“So I did enjoy it and realised what I could do with absolutely zero training. But I have utmost respect for those guys – to think that they were cycling two or three times the distance we did – and that would just be one day. No wonder they look absolutely exhausted. They’ve dug really deep and found a differnt side to themselves that they probably didn’t even imagine they had.”

