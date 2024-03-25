Former four-star event rider Caroline March dies aged 31





Content warning: this article includes references to themes of assisted suicide

Event rider Caroline March has died at the age of 31.

Caroline, who suffered spinal injuries in a cross-country fall in April 2022, shared the reasons for her decision, in a letter.

With the letter, a statement on her Facebook page reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline on Saturday 23 March 2024.

“She wished to leave this final post in the hopes you may gain an understanding of who she truly was and the decisions she made. Please read her message with an open mind and be respectful for the sake of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.”

Caroline was a professional event rider who competed to three-star (now four-star) level, including at Blenheim, Chatsworth and Gatcombe.

Fellow eventer Piggy March, who is married to Caroline’s brother Tom, said: “I can safely say without doubt the worst weekend of our lives but it isn’t about us, it’s about dear Caroline.

“She was determined to do this, as she has said in her own words, and there was NOTHING anyone was going to do to stop her.

“Obviously this is heartbreaking but our own comfort comes from hoping she is now at peace and in some place she really wanted to be. She was a very brave girl.

“Thank you for all the love and support shown from so many. It really means so much to us all but please can everyone give family some time and space to come to terms with our devastating loss.

“She was very loved and will be missed greatly. RIP dear Caroline.”

In a joint statement, British Eventing (BE) and the British Eventing Support Trust said they were saddened to learn of Caroline’s death.

“Eventing is a close-knit community and Caroline was a popular and successful member of the eventing family. Life-changing injuries are extremely difficult physically and mentally, both for the individual and those around them, and everyone handles them in their own way. Caroline was aware of and engaged with the help offered to BE competing members.

“British Eventing and the BE Support Trust extend their deepest sympathy to Caroline’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The BE Support Trust mental health helpline can be accessed 24/7 on 07780 008877. The Samaritans helpline is also available 24 hours a day, on 116 123.

This news story has been written following reporting guidelines from the Samaritans and IPSO