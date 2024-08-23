Cycle ride along UK’s longest bridleway to raise money for paralysed event rider





Friends and family are undertaking a five-day cycle ride, Cycling for Saffron, along the UK’s longest bridleway to raise money for injured young event rider Saffron Cresswell.

Saffron, 23, became paralysed in a fall while competing in the under-25 CCI4*-L at Bramham Horse Trials in June and will require specialist high-tech rehabilitation to enable her to live life to the fullest, following the NHS’s support.

The ride will take place over five days, from 7-12 October, when the riders will cycle 205 miles along The Pennine Bridleway from Derbyshire, through the Yorkshire Dales, to Cumbria.

“We hope you can support as generously as possible on this crazy adventure we are about to undertake to help Saffron with her very long road ahead. If not, we would love to be waved on along the way,” said the riders who are cycling for Saffron.

Sarah Franklin, who is coordinating Cycling for Saffron, said: “Saffron has taken me and my home-bred boy Up Mulberry Street on the most amazing journey in eventing right through to CCI4*-L level, an adventure that I never imagined I would experience. Now, I wholeheartedly wish to support Saffron on her current journey.”

Saffron shared an update on Facebook this week in which she said that she is still in Pinderfields Hospital, just over 10 weeks after her fall, and will be there for about another eight weeks.

“I have learnt many things in this time with the help of the wonderful physios, how to dress myself and wash myself, how to put my shoes on, tie up my hair and get out of bed being a few of the very basic tasks that we take for granted,” she said.

“I have also more recently learnt how to get in and out of a car with help, how to pull a wheelie in my wheelchair and how to turn myself in bed.

“I am doing my best in my rehab. I go to the gym every day and am enjoying that side of things and they are trying to get my body in the standing position to try and help my blood pressure, which has been one of my biggest problems since my injury.

“I am going to try hard for the next eight weeks and I’m sure for a very long time after to see if I can get my legs working at all again.”

Saffron said she “could not be more grateful” to the British Eventing Support Trust for their help and also thanked her “wonderful friends and family”.

