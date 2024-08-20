



US-based Australian event rider Clayton Fredericks said goodbye to 29-year-old five-star winner and Olympic medallist Ben Along Time on 16 August.

“There are no words to describe what he meant to me and the people who were lucky enough to be part of his life,” said Clayton.

“Although demanding in nature, he was a true friend and partner. Ben was a strong-willed horse with a distinct self-opinion, which fuelled his remarkable career. Whenever I was asked what made him so special, it was his ability to perform at his best at the biggest competitions. He seemed to know when it mattered and I could always count on him.

“He was the horse that made me believe as a rider I could match it with the best in the world.”

Bred in Ireland, Cavalier Royale son Ben came to Clayton when he was based in Wiltshire, as part of a group of horses from Donal Barnwell. The rider often named his horses after places in Australia; Ben’s name is a variation on Bennelong Point, where the Sydney Opera House stands, and a tie-in with another of Clayton’s five-star horses, the chestnut Bound Along, who was two years older.

Ben and Clayton’s first big win was in the World Cup Final at Malmö in 2005. He went on to win four more times at three-star (now four-star) level – the World Cup Final in Deauville in 2008, Chatsworth in 2006 (also a World Cup leg) and 2008 and Saumur CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) in 2006.

He also won at five-star level at Kentucky Three-Day Event in 2007 and was an individual silver medallist at the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen, where he led the Australians to team bronze, and a team silver medallist at the 2008 Olympics in Hong Kong, where he was seventh individually.

In all, Ben was placed in the top 10 internationally 24 times during his long career.

“Upon retiring from eventing, Ben returned to Beas River in Hong Kong to be spoilt by his owners, Edwin and Peta McAuley, and had a great time doing some dressage and hacking. When it was time to step down again, Edwin and Peta amazingly sent him to me in Florida to retire and I am forever grateful that he able to live out his years in Ocala enjoying his retirement,” said Clayton.

The rider paid tribute to the important people in Ben’s life, including Edwin and Peta, “the most amazing owners for their support and love for Ben always”, the grooms and working students who looked after him “and a special thanks Rachel, Jack and Larry our neighbors in Ocala, who loved and cared for Ben and provided the most beautiful field for Ben to live out his years with his best friend, Cash”.

Clayton concluded: “Ben Along Time will be remembered not only for his impressive achievements and resilience, but also as a cherished friend. His legacy in the equestrian community and in our hearts will endure, as we continue to be inspired by his spirit and the profound impact he made.”

