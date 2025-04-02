Olympic decisions, riding with a broken foot and other things the horse world is talking about





Los Angeles 2028

A key topic of discussion at the 2025 FEI Sports Forum (31 March-1 April) was the next Olympics, in LA in 2028. H&H had reported on the venue proposed to host the equestrian competition in three years’ time, but this week FEI president Ingmar de Vos said the final decision is due to be made shortly. For eventing to be included in LA, all phases must run at the same venue as the pure showjumping and dressage; a final decision on this is also expected next week.

Pushing on

British Olympic gold medal-winning rider Ben Maher won a major class in the US last week, two days after he broke his foot in a freak accident. Ben and Point Break triumphed in the Adequan WEF Challenge at the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International on 27 March. Ben was riding in a boot with a supportive synthetic sole after the “freak accident” on 25 March. Point Break flew to the US for the class and was due to return to Europe with plenty of time before the World Cup Final (2-6 April).

A bargain winner

A horse who was bought for £1 gave his connections cause to celebrate at the Crawley & Horsham point-to-point when he and his 58-year-old jockey Phil York won the mixed open. Definite Dilemma has now won three of his four pointing starts this season, and come second, and his trainer Ella Gillings said the Coveney Carrington family’s 12-year-old is “getting better and better”.

