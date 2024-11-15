



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

If a trip to Tokyo to watch the Japan Cup (24 November) in person isn’t feasible this year, there is no need to miss the action with our helpful TV guide to ensure you keep up to speed with this year’s winners as they pass the winning post.

The UK’s free racing broadcaster ITV and the ITVX streaming service will NOT be showing the Japan live. Racing TV’s subscription service will have full coverage of the race though. If you’re abroad, and trying to watch Racing TV like you normally would back in the UK, then you may need to use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, plus a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below. For details of other 2024 Japan Cup TV channels and live streams, scroll down to read more.

What is the Japan Cup?

The Japan Cup is one of the most prestigious horse races in Japan. It is contested on the last Sunday of November in Fuchu, Tokyo over a distance of 2,400 meters (about ​1½ miles) with a purse of ¥476 million (about £3.2m).

During its relatively short history, the race has established itself as an international contest with winners from Japan, North America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, Germany and Italy.

The race has produced some of the most memorable finishes seen in Japanese racing. Along with the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Melbourne Cup and the Breeders’ Cup, the race ranks as one of the great end-of-year events.

The Japan Cup on TV: how to watch

ITV Racing will not be showing the Japan Cup live. Racing TV will be showing the race and this is the best option for viewers in the UK.

Racing TV is a subscription service that normally costs £29.98 (UK) / €34.98 (ROI) per month with a 12-month minimum term, but it is currently offering a free trial period for new and returning Racing TV customers in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland until 23:59, Sunday 24 November 2024.

If you are in Japan, you will be able to watch the race on NHK, TV Tokyo, or the Fuji Television channels.

Japanracing.jp will also broadcast races from the Japan Cup meeting online.

What time does it start?

The Japan Cup gets underway at 6.40am British time (3.40pm Japanese time) on Tuesday 5 November.

How to watch the Japan Cup outside the UK

While it is not necessary to use a VPN to access Racing TV’s live stream, if you would like to protect your online viewing from being monitored by third-parties, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you do this. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t able to track what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get 73% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to Racing TV on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

Save 73% with NordVPN

Use this secure VPN to access the Racing TV live stream from anywhere in the world. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Now

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now