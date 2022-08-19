



Pau Horse Trials tickets are available to buy for this five-star event, which takes place in the south-west of France on 27–30 October 2022. The cheapest way to buy all types of tickets is in advance online. Tickets will also be available on the gate.

Pau Horse Trials, which is also known as Les Étoiles de Pau, is France’s only five-star competition. Last year’s event was won by New Zealand’s Tim Price, who was riding Falco. This year, there are a large number of entries for Pau compared to previous years, with 51 combinations lining up. This includes no less than 31 British contenders on the Pau entries list.

If you’re planning a visit to Pau in person, the nearest airport is Pau Pyrénées, which is just five minutes from the city, but there are no direct flights to this airport from the UK. Instead, you can get linking flights from Paris Orly, Paris CDG, Lyon, Marseille or Nantes. Other airports near to Pau include Lourdes/Tarbes (30 minutes from Pau), Biarritz (one hour from Pau) or Toulouse (two hours from Pau).

Pau is set along the Pyrenees mountains’ northern edge approximately 85km from the Spanish border, so spectacular views and walks are on offer in the immediate vicinity. If you’re looking for somewhere to stay while attending the five-star, there are a number of hotels nearby.

The city of Pau is just a 10-15 minute drive from the five-star event, which means there is plenty to see and do outside of the competition. There are a number of lovely restaurants in Pau, and the city itself is steeped in history. Pau’s central Boulevard des Pyrénées leads up to the castle of Château de Pau, birthplace of King Henry IV of France and Navarre. It now displays tapestries, period furnishings and artworks. This is just one of many local attractions that are waiting for you, should you decide to visit.

General admission

Single day general admission tickets are available for each day of competition and can be purchased in advance or on the gate during the event. A discount of 10% is available to those who book in advance. General admission tickets include the following for the given day(s) of purchase:

Admittance into the event venue

Car parking

Access to trade stands and food stalls

Pricing is as follows (prices in brackets display on the day purchase price):

Thursday 27 October

Free for everyone

Friday 28 October

Adults: €16.20 (€18)

Children (aged five-12): €2.70

Children under five: free

Saturday 29 October

Adults: €28.80 (€32)

Children (aged five-12): €5.40

Children under five: free

Sunday 30 October

Adults: €28.80 (€32)

Children (aged five-12): €5.40

Children under five: free

Grandstand reserved seating tickets

Grandstand seating is available for the final day of competition, so that you can watch the five-star showjumping action from the comfort of a seat. These tickets also include admission and parking and access to food and trade stands.

Prices are as follows (prices in brackets display on the day purchase cost):

Admission with covered seating: €46.80 (€52)

Admission with uncovered seating: €37.80 (€42)

More information about Pau Horse Trials tickets is available on the official website.