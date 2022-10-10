Tom McEwen and Pippa Funnell among 31 Brits entered for Pau five-star





Tom McEwen, Pippa Funnell and Ros Canter are among the riders set to line up at Les 5 Etoiles de Pau CCI5* in France (27-30 October). Fifty-one horse and rider combinations make the Pau Horse Trials entries list, representing 11 nations, with Olympic, world and European champions among the starters.

Tom, who won Pau on Toledo De Kerser in 2019, has two rides entered for the event in Bob Chaplin (pictured), who was unlucky in his first five-star attempt at Luhmühlen earlier this year when Tom fell off late in the course after the pair veered off their line and jumped the high part of a brush corner when a dog ran on to the track, and Braveheart B. Tom also had a fall with the latter on his five-star debut at Luhmühlen, so he will undoubtedly be looking for some redemption at Pau.

Pippa Funnell is entered to ride her 2019 Burghley winner MGH Grafton Street, while Ros Canter will pilot five-star debutant Rehy Royal Diamond.

Other British Pau Horse Trials entries include the in-form Kirsty Chabert (Classic VI), David Doel, who made an impressive debut at Badminton earlier this year (Ferro Point and Galileo Nieuwmoed), Emily King (Valmy Biats), 2021 Luhmühlen five-star winners Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden, Izzy Taylor (Happy Days and Monkeying Around) and Bubby Upton (Cannavaro).

World number two Jonelle Price lines up in the Pau Horse Trials entries with Grappa Nera, while a strong French contingent of nine combinations will be led by former Pau winners Nicolas Touzaint, who will ride Absolut Gold HDC, and Maxime Livio, who is set to start on Carouzo Bois Marotin.

The sole Australian representative will be Kevin McNab (Willunga), while Germany also only has one representative in the form of Anna-Katharina Vogel (DSP Quintana P).

There will be two riders from the US: Katherine Coleman (RLE Limbo Kaiser) and Caroline Martin (Islandwood Captain Jack).

