Take a look around the jaw-dropping yard of eventing world champion, Yasmin Ingham





Britain’s Yasmin Ingham is the new eventing world champion – she was recently crowned at the 2022 championships in Pratoni Del Vivaro, Italy aboard the brilliant Banzai Du Loir. Yasmin is based at Pewit Hall in Cheshire, which is owned by Sue Davies, who co-owns Banzai with her daughter Janette Chinn. Let’s take a look around the yard…

Yasmin Ingham yard tour

Yaz riding Banzai Du Loir in the outdoor school

The all-weather outdoor arena at Pewit Hall

Yaz gives Banzai a pat after his schooling session

The Derby field, which was originally used for grazing cows before it was ripped up and perfectly laid with a drainage system – it features a number of natural obstacles

The indoor arena, which used to be used as a dairy farm

Yaz rides five-star horse Rehy DJ out to the Derby field

The stable windows and amazing light fittings at Pewit Hall

Yaz and Rehy DJ with co-owner Janette Chinn (right) and two yard staff, Owen Hodgkiss and Alison Bell, in the American barn which holds Yaz’s stables

The horse-themed fountain at the front of Yaz’s yard

The paddocks at Pewit Hall

The water treadmill

Yaz and Rehy DJ return from a wander down the lane

Alison and Owen share a joke walking to the stables

Alison is busy cleaning bridles

Owen gives Banzai a bath after his schooling session

Yaz’s tack room, complete with winner’s rugs

One of Pewit Hall’s canine residents

