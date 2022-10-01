Take a look around the jaw-dropping yard of eventing world champion, Yasmin Ingham

Britain’s Yasmin Ingham is the new eventing world champion – she was recently crowned at the 2022 championships in Pratoni Del Vivaro, Italy aboard the brilliant Banzai Du Loir. Yasmin is based at Pewit Hall in Cheshire, which is owned by Sue Davies, who co-owns Banzai with her daughter Janette Chinn. Let’s take a look around the yard…
Yasmin Ingham yard tour
Yaz riding Banzai Du Loir in the outdoor school
The all-weather outdoor arena at Pewit Hall
Yaz gives Banzai a pat after his schooling session
The Derby field, which was originally used for grazing cows before it was ripped up and perfectly laid with a drainage system – it features a number of natural obstacles
The indoor arena, which used to be used as a dairy farm
Yaz rides five-star horse Rehy DJ out to the Derby field
The stable windows and amazing light fittings at Pewit Hall
Yaz and Rehy DJ with co-owner Janette Chinn (right) and two yard staff, Owen Hodgkiss and Alison Bell, in the American barn which holds Yaz’s stables
The horse-themed fountain at the front of Yaz’s yard
The paddocks at Pewit Hall
The water treadmill
Yaz and Rehy DJ return from a wander down the lane
Alison and Owen share a joke walking to the stables
Alison is busy cleaning bridles
Owen gives Banzai a bath after his schooling session
Yaz’s tack room, complete with winner’s rugs
One of Pewit Hall’s canine residents
