



At the age of just 25 and competing at her first senior championship, Britain’s Yasmin Ingham held her nerve to become the new world champion following her foot-perfect eventing World Championships showjumping round.

Riding Janette Chinn and Sue Davies’ remarkable 11-year-old Banzai Du Loir, Yasmin jumped an impeccable clear round to remain on her 23.2 two-phase total, which had put her in second after the cross-country. But when Germany’s Michael Jung had two fences down on FischerChipmunk FRH – he could afford one, but the last fell as well as fence 11a – victory was Yasmin’s.

“I can’t believe it, I really didn’t think this would happen,” said an emotional Yasmin. “Banzai was impeccable, I’m just over the moon and can’t explain how happy I am, I’m shaking.

“It was extremely pressurised and nerve-wracking, but I tried to treat it as a normal competition and blocked everything else out. He just delivered out there today and was perfect. I look up to all of the other members of the British team and now I’ve managed to do it – I’m just speechless and I dropped to the floor when it happened.”

Yasmin was riding as an individual for Britain and this result follows up her second place at her first five-star in Kentucky this spring – where Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk won.

“With only Michael to go, I didn’t think he would make any mistakes, but everyone’s normal and he’s obviously not a robot,” said Yasmin after her brilliant eventing World Championships showjumping round. “I’m just delighted that my horse went out there and tried his absolute best – it was probably the best round he’s ever jumped. I could hear him listening to me the whole way around the course and it’s just an absolute dream finish.”

Yasmin said she was grateful for all of the support she has had this week.

“It’s amazing to be here with an amazing team and I’m so grateful for the World Class programme, who have been supporting us in the lead up to this event. My trainers, family, owners – especially Janette Chinn and Sue Davies, I would not be here without them. It’s a huge team effort to be here and I’m just so glad that we delivered today.”

You might also be interested in:

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout the World Eventing Championships with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report (on sale 22 September) including opinion from Mark Phillips and ground jury president Christina Klingspor.