



The eventing World Championships cross-country phase at Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy is now complete (17 September) and German rider Michael Jung, who led the dressage, has maintained his place at the top of the leader board.

There was huge disappointment for Britain’s Laura Collett, who had been in individual silver medal position after the dressage phase, when she had a problem cross-country.

Yasmin Ingham, who is riding as an individual for Britain, really impressed with Banzai Du Loir to sit in silver medal position going into the final showjumping phase.

Oliver Townend had a great ride on Ballaghmor Class to put himself within reach of an individual medal.

Fellow British team rider Tom McEwen had to manage his horse’s enthusiasm to secure a clear round today.

Lordships Graffalo, who is just 10 years old, was super-impressive under Ros Canter as the British team’s pathfinder.

Julia Krajewski was full of praise for Amanda De B’Néville, with whom she won individual gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

There was drama for one rider as his rein broke while on-course, but he managed to carry on and complete.

Ireland’s Sam Watson and other riders shared their thoughts on the cross-country after their rounds.

Andrew Hoy had a less than ideal day with the usually reliable Vassily De Lassos.

There was a smattering of penalties incurred throughout eventing World Championships cross-country day, with some falls and broken frangible devices along the way.

There were also a couple of holds on-course after rider falls, although no serious injuries occurred.

The final day of the eventing World Championships will get underway with the final horse inspection, followed by the key final showjumping phase before the medal winners are crowned. H&H’s reporting team will be on hand throughout to keep you up to date with the key stories as they happen.

