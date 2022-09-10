How to watch the eventing World Championships: your essential guide





Want to know how to watch the eventing World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy (15-18 September)? Here’s the answer…

How to watch the eventing World Championships

All the action will be available to watch with English commentary on ClipMyHorse.TV. New subscribers can sign up for a free 30-day trial to ClipMyHorse.TV

Is the World Eventing Championships on terrestrial TV?

As far as we are aware, there are no plans to broadcast action from the World Championships in Pratoni on any terrestrial TV channels.

Follow with H&H



Horse & Hound will have a journalist and a photographer on the ground at the World Championships, plus additional staff supporting our coverage from home.

Website

We will be creating extensive online coverage of the World Championships in addition to what will be included in the magazine report, including course photos of the cross-country track on Wednesday, 14 September, fashion photos from the first trot-up, times for the next day’s competition so you know when your favourites compete, and breaking news and numerous reports on all the action as it unfolds throughout the event.

To gain unlimited access to the Horse & Hound website, readers will need to buy a digital subscription or, for great value, a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

Magazine

22 September issue: 20-page special report, containing the best photos, analysis and insight from our team on the ground in Pratoni, as well as from experts including Mark Phillips.

Podcast

Find all our podcasts at horseandhound.co.uk/podcast or search “Horse and Hound podcast” in your podcast app – and then hit subscribe or follow to ensure each new podcast automatically downloads so you don’t miss any episodes.

The H&H team preview the World Championships action, plus we will have an interview with Jeanette Brakewell – talking about her first championship with the legendary Over To You, the 1998 worlds in Pratoni, plus her individual world silver medal four years later – on episode 120 (released 15 September). We will review the championships on episode 121 (released 22 September).

You might also be interested in:

Change to major nation’s squad for eventing World Championships Bluffer’s guide to the World Eventing Championships – the jumps, the scoring and more British World Championship-bound horses practise dressage at Burghley – Carl Hester and the riders share their thoughts Olympic medallist’s daughter debuts in New Zealand World Championships squad Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice, while our website brings you breaking news as it happens and more. Find how you can buy a digital subscription to enjoy unlimited access to our website or, for great value, a combined digital and magazine subscription.