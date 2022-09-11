Former world champion and Olympic voice among eventing World Championships commentators





The eventing World Championships commentators have been revealed for the event next week (15-18 September) in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy.

For those watching at home on ClipMyHorse.TV, the English commentary will be provided by Phil Ghazala and Lucinda Green .

If you are on site in Pratoni, you will hear John Kyle (English) and Umberto Martuscelli (Italian).

More about the eventing World Championships commentators

Phil Ghazala has worked extensively in professional commentary on horse sport, including many years of voicing sport on FEI.TV.

Lucinda Green needs little introduction for fans of eventing – she is a six-time Badminton Horse Trials winner, a two-time Burghley Horse Trials victor and her championship accolades include world individual and team golds at the 1982 event in Luhmühlen, on Regal Realm. She has been commentating on horse sport since she retired from competing and has worked at numerous Olympics, including last year in Tokyo.

John Kyle is a professional commentator who works year-round commentating on the Olympic equestrian disciplines. He has recently fronted the commentary for the livestreams from Burghley Horse Trials, as well as Badminton Horse Trials in May, and he has worked at the past three Olympic Games, as well as two Paralympics.

Umberto Martuscelli, the Italian voice of the championships, is an author as well as a commentator, writing books and working as a journalist.

The championships take place from 15-18 September, with dressage on Thursday 15 and Friday 16 September, cross-country on Saturday 17 September and showjumping on Sunday 18 September.

The venue, Pratoni del Vivaro, is close to Rome and has a rich history in the sport of eventing, having been used for the 1960 Olympics, 1998 World Equestrian Games and 2007 senior European Championships.

