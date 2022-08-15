



The German team for the World Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, Italy (15-18 September) has been named.

The team consists of:

Sandra Auffarth with Viamant Du Matz

Michael Jung with FischerChipmunk FRH

Julia Krajewski with Amande De B’Neville

Christoph Wahler with Carjatan S

The individual rider is Alina Dibowski with Barbados 26.

Sandra, Michael and Julia all represented Germany at the Tokyo Olympics last year on the same horses, with Julia and “Mandy” taking individual gold. The German team finished fourth there.

Christoph has ridden at two championships as an individual, finishing seventh at the European Championships in Avenches last September, but this World Championships will mark his senior team debut.

Alina, the 21-year-old daughter of 2008 Olympic eventing team gold medallist Andreas Dibowski, will be riding at her first senior championship. She has previously ridden Barbados at two young rider and two junior European championships, landing young rider team gold in 2021 and junior team bronze in 2018. The pair confirmed their Pratoni spot with third individually in the Nations Cup CCIO4*-S at Haras du Pin last week, behind Michael on Chipmunk and British pair Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden.

Nicolai Aldinger has been named first reserve for the German World Eventing Championships team with Timmo and Sophie Leube first reserve for the individual spot with Jadore Moi.

The other reserves are Dirk Schrade (Casino 80), Malin Hansen-Hotopp (Carlitos Quidditch K) and Ingrid Klimke (Equistros Siena Just Do It).

