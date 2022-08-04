{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
First major squad named for eventing worlds: senior rider omitted from championship team for first time in 28 years

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The US team has been named for the eventing World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy (15-18 September).

    The five combinations who will compete are:

    Will Coleman with 13-year-old gelding Off The Record
    Owner: Off The Record Syndicate
    Groom: Hailey Burlock
    Direct reserve horse: Team Rebecca, LLC’s Dondante

    Ariel Grald with 13-year-old gelding Leamore Master Plan
    Owner: Anne Eldridge
    Groom: Meredith Ferraris

    Boyd Martin with 15-year-old gelding Tsetserleg TSF
    Owners: Christine, Thomas and Tommie Turner
    Groom: Stephanie Simpson

    Lauren Nicholson with 15-year-old gelding Vermiculus
    Owner: Jacqueline Mars
    Groom: Sally Robertson

    Tamie Smith with 16-year-old gelding Mai Baum
    Owners: Alexandra Ahearn and her parents Ellen Ahearn and Eric Markell
    Groom: Alyssa Dobrotin

    Four of these pairs will compete on the team and one as an individual.

    Travelling reserve combination:

    Phillip Dutton with 14-year-old gelding Z
    Owners: Thomas Tierney, Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, David Vos, Patricia Vos, Suzanne Lacy and Phillip’s wife Evie
    Groom: Sydnee Ledyard

    If Phillip remains in the travelling reserve spot, this will be the first Olympics or World Championships he has not ridden at since 1994, a remarkable record. The rider competed for Australia until 2006, when he swapped nationality.

    Ariel makes her senior championship debut. Tamie has ridden at the Pan American Games, but this will be her first time competing at a World Championships. She was the alternate rider at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

    Equestrian data analytics company EquiRatings made an early prediction in July that the US team has a 10% chance of winning team gold at the eventing World Championships and a 52% chance of being on the team podium.

