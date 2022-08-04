



The US team has been named for the eventing World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy (15-18 September).

The five combinations who will compete are:

Will Coleman with 13-year-old gelding Off The Record

Owner: Off The Record Syndicate

Groom: Hailey Burlock

Direct reserve horse: Team Rebecca, LLC’s Dondante

Ariel Grald with 13-year-old gelding Leamore Master Plan

Owner: Anne Eldridge

Groom: Meredith Ferraris

Boyd Martin with 15-year-old gelding Tsetserleg TSF

Owners: Christine, Thomas and Tommie Turner

Groom: Stephanie Simpson

Lauren Nicholson with 15-year-old gelding Vermiculus

Owner: Jacqueline Mars

Groom: Sally Robertson

Tamie Smith with 16-year-old gelding Mai Baum

Owners: Alexandra Ahearn and her parents Ellen Ahearn and Eric Markell

Groom: Alyssa Dobrotin

Four of these pairs will compete on the team and one as an individual.

Travelling reserve combination:

Phillip Dutton with 14-year-old gelding Z

Owners: Thomas Tierney, Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, David Vos, Patricia Vos, Suzanne Lacy and Phillip’s wife Evie

Groom: Sydnee Ledyard

If Phillip remains in the travelling reserve spot, this will be the first Olympics or World Championships he has not ridden at since 1994, a remarkable record. The rider competed for Australia until 2006, when he swapped nationality.

Ariel makes her senior championship debut. Tamie has ridden at the Pan American Games, but this will be her first time competing at a World Championships. She was the alternate rider at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Equestrian data analytics company EquiRatings made an early prediction in July that the US team has a 10% chance of winning team gold at the eventing World Championships and a 52% chance of being on the team podium.

You might also be interested in:

World-class British entries announced for 2022 eventing World Championships Pippa Roome: ‘It’s time to get on board with the World Championships – it’s not WEG’ *BREAKING NEWS* Explosion W ruled out of World Showjumping Championships There’s so much going on! Brits hunt worlds medals, plus five other events this bonza week *Summer savings* 10% extra discount on Horse & Hound with SUMMER10

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.