



The Foreman, who finished second at both Burghley Horse Trials and Kentucky Three-Day Event with US rider Phillip Dutton, has died at the age of 29.

“It’s with sadness that I write that The Foreman has just passed away after spending his retirement days at his owner Annie Jones’ Unionville farm,” said Phillip. “I want to firstly thank Annie for purchasing ‘Chip’ for me to compete and also supporting Chip through his career and life. He couldn’t have found a better owner.”

Phillip went on to explain how he came to ride the thoroughbred, who was by Across The Field.

“Chip raced at Charles Town Races before being claimed by steeplechase trainer Bruce Fenwick who decided he should be an event horse and called me when Chip was a four-year-old,” he said. ⁣

“Although he had his quirks – especially at the cross-country start box or presentations – he became a brilliant horse. There was no cross-country course in the world that he couldn’t make time on.⁣

“Partly because of his humble beginnings, there was a lot of fun and reward by being involved with Chip’s career. Some of the people who worked and helped with him were Sara Sadler, Joanie Morris and Kevin Keane.

“Dee Curran cared for Chip during his retirement, especially during the sometimes long Pennsylvania winters. Unfortunately, Dee recently passed as well so they are enjoying their eternity together.”

The Foreman won six times internationally with Phillip Dutton during his career, five of those at three-star (now four-star level).

At the now five-star level, he was second to one of the US’s all-time greats, the double Olympic medallist and three-time Kentucky winner Winsome Adante, ridden by Kim Severson, at Kentucky in 2005 and to Ballincoola, ridden by William Fox-Pitt, at Burghley in the same year. He was also sixth at Kentucky in 2010 on his only other top-level run.

