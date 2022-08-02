



What a week for horse sport! The team dressage World Championships herald the start of the season’s major senior championships, it’s the Festival of British Eventing and so much more…

1. Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships (team), Herning, Denmark

Dates: 6-7 August

More info: event website

How to watch: full coverage on ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: we will be producing extensive web coverage of the team dressage World Championships so bookmark our Herning World Championships hub page. Our full magazine report of all the action will be in 11 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine. On the podcast, our preview episode is live now (28 July episode) and we will review the action on 11 August episode.

Why we’re excited about it: the dressage team World Championships kicks off 10 days of top-class sporting action in Herning. The British squad (Richard Davison on Bubblingh, Charlotte Dujardin on Imhotep, Lottie Fry on Glamourdale and Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca) have a good chance of bringing home some nice shiny medals and we’ll be cheering them on all the way.

2. Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, Gatcombe, Glos

Dates: 5-7 August

More info: event website

How to watch: live cross-country shown on Horse & Country – more info

Get the H&H lowdown: we’ll be creating plenty of web coverage from the Festival of British Eventing, reviewing the event on the podcast episode released on 11 August and running a full report in the magazine dated 11 August.

Why we’re excited about it: “Big Gatcombe” is back after three years away due to Covid-19. The British open championships tends to be a small but competitive class, while the country’s rising stars fight it out in the British novice and intermediate championships, plus there’s plenty more going on besides.

3. British Showjumping National Championships, Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire

Dates: 2-7 August

More info: bsnationalchampionships.co.uk

How to watch: ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: full coverage in next week’s magazine, in the shops Thursday 11 August.

Why we’re excited about it: it’s time for this country’s leading national riders to shine over six days of competitive championships, with a coveted Horse of the Year Show wild card also up for grabs.

4. Pony European Championships, Strzegom, Poland

Dates: 3-7 August

More info: event website

How to watch: ClipMyHorse.TV

Get theH&H lowdown: report in 11 August issue of the magazine.

Why we’re excited about it: Brits will fight for medals in dressage, showjumping and eventing. In the showjumping, the squad consists of Tilly Bamford (Lapislazuli), Poppy Deakin (Armene Du Costlig), Sophie Evans (Oscar Van De Beekerheide), Tabitha Kyle (Gangnam Style II) and Izabella Rogers (Queen Star), in the dressage Britain fields Mette Dahl (George Clooney BS), Sofia Games (Next Black Magic), Lauren Geraghty (WS Jackson) and Ruby Hughes (Hilkens Showgirl), while in the eventing, Britain’s representatives are Lucy Baguley (Glencarrig Dolphin), Charlotte Cooke (Liscannor Tulira), Ella Howard (Midnight Mist III), Erin Jennings (Night Fury), Pippa Royle (Midnight Engagement) and Phoebe Sykes (Ive Dun Talking).

5. NPS summer championships, Three Counties Showground, Worcestershire

Dates: 2-4 August

More info: nationalponysociety.com

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 11 August issue of H&H.

Why we’re excited about it: a three-day championship show with something for everyone. Competitors and their ponies can compete in prestigious finals and open classes over the duration. Highlights include the Picton novice final, the British Isles supreme ridden final and the Price Family supreme in-hand qualifier. As well as packed day schedules, there are also two evening performances, one dedicated solely to junior riders.

6. Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, Ascot Racecourse

Date: 6 August

More info: event website

How to watch: you will be able to watch all of the action on ITV Racing.

Why we’re excited about it: a unique fixture in the global racing calendar, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup sees some of the world’s top jockeys compete in a different competition format as they join forces to try and win the Shergar Cup. Find out whether Great Britain and Ireland, Europe, Rest of the World or the Ladies’ team will lift the trophy after a thrilling eight-race contest before rounding off the day with live music after racing. This year’s concert will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning Clean Bandit, plus lots more besides. Don’t miss this great (and slightly different to usual format) of Flat racing action, with some of the sport’s best horses and jockeys going head-to-head in their teams.

