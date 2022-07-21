



Defending champions Jonelle Price and Classic Moet head up the Gatcombe entries for the British open at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing next month (5-7 August).

This is the first time the Festival of British Eventing has run since 2019, as Covid-19 caused its cancellation in 2020 and 2021. New Zealand pair Jonelle and Classic Moet, who is now 19 years old, won the showcase class three years ago, when Ben Hobday and Shadow Man II took the national title.

The ballot date has passed for the event, but entries are not yet closed so more runners may come forward, but as things stand there are 21 entries for the Magic Millions British open.

Oliver Townend has three horse in the mix – Olympic team gold medallist Ballaghmor Class, plus Lukas and Dreamliner. Oliver’s Tokyo team-mate Tom McEwen is entered for the class on CHF Cooliser and Braveheart B.

Others to watch in this class include Jonelle’s husband Tim Price with his Olympic ride Vitali and Pippa Funnell’s two rides Majas Hope and Billy Walk On.

It is fairly common for riders to ride a top horse in the British open and compete in the first two phases only, so not all these horses will necessarily run across country. Ballaghmor Class, for example, has twice done dressage and showjumping in the advanced class at the festival – which is not running this year – but not run across country.

Oliver also holds a strong hand in the Evelyn Partners British intermediate championships, for which he is entered on Crazy Du Loir and Caunton First Class, who did a one-two in the CCI3*-L at Houghton in May.

Oliver has four Gatcombe entries in the Dodson & Horrell British novice championship, while in this class fans will also have an opportunity to see Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall) making one of her first high-profile outings riding under her married name. She will pilot Chilli King, a full brother to last year’s Bicton Horse Trials five-star winner Chilli Knight.

