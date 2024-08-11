‘He’s a good one’: exciting plans in the pipeline for new British intermediate champion





Oliver Townend added to his impressive tally of British championship victories when securing the British intermediate championship at the Gatcombe Festival of British Eventing replacement, at the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials today (11 August).

Riding John and Victoria Peace’s En Taro Des Vernier, Oliver capitalised on a speedy cross-country round, where he clocked the joint second fastest round of the day for four time-faults to complete on 36.4 – adding four showjumping faults to a 28.4 dressage.

“I think he’s a very, very good horse. He’s one of those that isn‘t flash on the flat in comparison to the modern day lot, but I think that you’ll see him at proper five-stars,” said Oliver, who purchased this horse, who previously mainly showjumped, from France. “He‘s a machine to ride across country and a nice jumper and he has a really nice personality about him. He’s a playful character, he deserves this win and we think he’s a good one.”

Speaking of plans for the rest of this season, Oliver said not to be surprised to see him at a top level event.

“He could end up at a five-star at the end of this year. He’s so enthusiastic cross-country – he’s probably the first one I’ve ever had that you’re almost pulling him off the corners – he almost tries to do it too well, which is an incredible feeling when you‘re jumping skinnies on angles and you‘re telling him ‘not the wide bit’, but he’s so desperate to please.”

Oliver said that he thought the track at Hartpury was a “proper” test.

“It was like riding around a four-star with the terrain taken into account, which is exactly what you want for a championship course. It was as tough as you could have it really. Obviously we’ve lost Gatcombe, which is the saddest thing in my eventing life, but at the same time it’s a brilliant replacement in terms of the terrain. We’re sadly missing quite a lot of what Gatcombe has, but at the same time, from a horse point of view, you come out of this event knowing exactly what you‘ve got.”

Oliver commented that Crazy Du Loir, who was novice champion in 2022, and led the British intermediate championship after the first two phases last year before rain stopped play, also deserved this win. However, the incredibly talented 12-year-old mare, who led going into the final phase, stumbled on landing jumping into the second water and left Oliver with no chance at remaining in the saddle.

British-based Dutchman Andrew Heffernan secured second with SSK Cape Cooley, 1.8 penalties behind En Taro Des Vernier, while Fiona Kashel was third with Monbeg Cazador on 39.3.

Of the 24 cross-country starters, only France’s Gaspard Maksud jumped clear inside the time with Just Perfect, which was enough for them to finish fifth. Twenty starters jumped clear.

