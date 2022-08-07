



Four more champions were crowned at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing today (Sunday, 7 August) with a Kiwi topping the British Open. So, who featured in the Gatcombe Horse Trials results?

Tim Price took today’s headline class, the Magic Millions British open championship, riding his Tokyo mount Vitali.

As Tim is a New Zealander, the national title went to runner-up Oliver Townend on Dreamliner, one of his three rides in this championship

Bur first, there was a shake-up in the dressage order, with Pippa Funnell moving up to take the lead after showjumping clear

Feisty 15.1hh Iwan landed the Corinthian Cup thanks to impeccable jumping displays

A classy ex-racehorse moved up in the fourth and final phase of the Retraining of Racehorses/National Trainers Federation championship for retrained racehorses to take the title

There were also two open novice sections on this final day of the festival, won by Nicholas Lucey (Ta Kalo Arlo) and Caroline Martin (Galway Bay Redfield HSH Conner). That completes the Sunday round-up of the Gatcombe Horse Trials results.

Yesterday, the Dodson & Horrell British Novice and Evelyn Partners Intermediate Championships were decided, with Oliver Townend and Tom McEwen running out respective winners.

