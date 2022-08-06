A tale of two men – and a broken bridle: six stories you need to read from Gatcombe today





The first 2022 winners were crowned at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing today (Saturday, 6 August) – and two British Olympic riders took a clean sweep of the placings on the British intermediate and novice championship podiums. So, who topped the Gatcombe Horse Trials results?

Tom McEwen took today’s headline class, the Evelyn Partners British intermediate championship, riding Luna Mist.

A new face, student Henrietta Ewell, made her mark by leading the intermediate championship after two phases on her own Zaino.

Tom’s fellow British Olympic team gold medallist Oliver Townend scored a one-two in the Dodson & Horrell British novice championship.

Oliver led throughout the class, but there was plenty of movement in the rest of the leaderboard, with a Hungarian rider having a moment in the spotlight when she sat second after the first two phases.

One rider suffered a tack malfunction in this class…

Tim Price holds the lead in the Magic Millions British open championship after dressage, riding his Tokyo Olympic horse Vitali.

The British open concludes with the showjumping and cross-country phases tomorrow, when the TopSpec Challenge for The Corinthian Cup and the Retraining of Racehorses/National Trainers Federation Retrained Racehorse Event Championship also wrap up – check back for more Gatcombe Horse Trials results on horseandhound.co.uk

