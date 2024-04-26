Kentucky five-star cross-country times: find out when the leading contenders start

The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times have been released for Saturday’s action.
The CCI4*-S competitors tackle their course first and then US rider Sara Kozumplik will get the five-star started at 1.30pm (6.30pm British time) on Rock Phantom. The pairs set off at four-minute intervals and Phillip Dutton and his second ride Azure are the final combination on course, at 3.46pm (8.46pm).
Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times: British and Irish riders
- Susie Berry and Clever Trick (IRL): 1.42pm (6.42pm British time)
- Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI (GBR): 2.06pm (7.06pm British time)
- Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir (GBR): 2.10pm (7.10pm British time)
- Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent (GBR): 3.14pm (8.14pm British time)
- Tom McEwen and JL Dublin (GBR): 3.34pm (8.34pm British time)
Other key contenders
- Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan (USA): 1.54pm (6.54pm British time)
- Doug Payne and Quantum Leap (USA): 2.02pm (7.02pm British time)
- Monica Spencer and Artist (NZL): 2.14pm (7.14pm British time)
- Phillip Dutton and Quasi Cool (USA): 2.26pm (7.26pm British time)
- Mia Farley and Phelps (USA): 2,46pm (7.46pm British time)
- Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle (USA): 3.02pm (8.02pm British time)
- Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus (USA): 3.22pm (8.22pm British time)
- Liz Halliday and Cooley Nutcracker (USA): 3.26pm (8.26pm British time)
- Boyd Martin and On Cue (USA): 3.42pm (8.42pm British time)
- Phillip Dutton and Azure (USA): 3.46pm (8.46pm British time)
Full list of times (cross-country times listed on right)
