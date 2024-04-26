Kentucky five-star cross-country times: find out when the leading contenders start

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times have been released for Saturday’s action.

    The CCI4*-S competitors tackle their course first and then US rider Sara Kozumplik will get the five-star started at 1.30pm (6.30pm British time) on Rock Phantom. The pairs set off at four-minute intervals and Phillip Dutton and his second ride Azure are the final combination on course, at 3.46pm (8.46pm).

    Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times: British and Irish riders

    Other key contenders

    • Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan (USA): 1.54pm (6.54pm British time)
    • Doug Payne and Quantum Leap (USA): 2.02pm (7.02pm British time)
    • Monica Spencer and Artist (NZL): 2.14pm (7.14pm British time)
    • Phillip Dutton and Quasi Cool (USA): 2.26pm (7.26pm British time)
    • Mia Farley and Phelps (USA): 2,46pm (7.46pm British time)
    • Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle (USA): 3.02pm (8.02pm British time)
    • Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus (USA): 3.22pm (8.22pm British time)
    • Liz Halliday and Cooley Nutcracker (USA): 3.26pm (8.26pm British time)
    • Boyd Martin and On Cue (USA): 3.42pm (8.42pm British time)
    • Phillip Dutton and Azure (USA): 3.46pm (8.46pm British time)

    Full list of times (cross-country times listed on right)

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
