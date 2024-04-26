Kentucky five-star cross-country times: find out when the leading contenders start





The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times have been released for Saturday’s action.

The CCI4*-S competitors tackle their course first and then US rider Sara Kozumplik will get the five-star started at 1.30pm (6.30pm British time) on Rock Phantom. The pairs set off at four-minute intervals and Phillip Dutton and his second ride Azure are the final combination on course, at 3.46pm (8.46pm).

Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country times: British and Irish riders

Other key contenders

Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan (USA): 1.54pm (6.54pm British time)

Doug Payne and Quantum Leap (USA): 2.02pm (7.02pm British time)

Monica Spencer and Artist (NZL): 2.14pm (7.14pm British time)

Phillip Dutton and Quasi Cool (USA): 2.26pm (7.26pm British time)

Mia Farley and Phelps (USA): 2,46pm (7.46pm British time)

Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle (USA): 3.02pm (8.02pm British time)

Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus (USA): 3.22pm (8.22pm British time)

Liz Halliday and Cooley Nutcracker (USA): 3.26pm (8.26pm British time)

Boyd Martin and On Cue (USA): 3.42pm (8.42pm British time)

Phillip Dutton and Azure (USA): 3.46pm (8.46pm British time)

Full list of times (cross-country times listed on right)

Enjoy the best of Kentucky with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Kentucky Three-Day Event with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from £1 a week in the UK or less than $2 a week in the US. Sign up now. And don’t miss our Kentucky Three-Day Event magazine report in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 3 May.

You may also be interested in: