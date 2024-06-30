



It was the moment we’d all been waiting for – the British riders have finally been announced for the Olympic eventing in Paris in just a few weeks’ time.

The selected horses and riders are Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo), Laura Collett (London 52), Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) and Yasmin Ingham (Banzai Du Loir). Let’s get to know them a little better…

Laura and London 52 are the only complete pair from the gold medal-winning team in Tokyo who return to the squad this time. Tom also rode at the Olympics in 2021, on Toledo De Kerser. Ros was the alternate rider in Tokyo, with Allstar B, so is technically an Olympic debutante, although she experienced much of the Games in Japan. Yasmin is a first-time Olympian. Stable names: Lordships Graffalo is Walter, London 52 is Dan, JL Dublin is Dubs and Banzai Du Loir is just Banzai – or Banana!

Horse medals: all four horses are previous medallists and three are individual gold medallists – Banzai at the 2022 World Championships, Lordships Graffalo at last year’s Europeans and JL Dublin at the 2021 Europeans, when he was ridden by Nicola Wilson. Additionally, all three hold a European team gold (Banzai and Lordships Graffalo from the 2023 Europeans and JL Dublin from that 2021 Europeans). London 52 is an Olympic team gold medallist from Tokyo, as well as a European team gold medallist (2023).

Laura and Yasmin have only won senior championship medals on these horses. Tom is a world team gold medallist (2022) and Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist (2021) on Toledo De Kerser. Ros also has four gold medals won with Allstar B in her cabinet – double gold at the 2018 worlds and European team golds from 2017 and 2021. Five-star wins: Laura and London 52 are three-time five-star victors – Pau Horse Trials in 2020, Badminton Horse Trials in 2022 and Luhmühlen Horse Trials 2023. Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo are also five-star winners, courtesy of Badminton 2022. Yasmin and Banzai have been second and third at five-star, both times at Kentucky Three-Day Event (2022 and 2024), while Tom and JL Dublin have been runners-up at Kentucky twice (2023 and 2024) as well as third at Pau (2023).

Lordships Graffalo is the youngest at 12 and London 52 the oldest at 15. Banzai and JL Dublin are both 13. Youngest and oldest riders: Yasmin is the baby of the Olympic eventing British riders list at 27, while Ros is the oldest at 38. Laura is 34, Tom 33.

We can’t wait to cheer on this squad in Paris. Look out for more coverage online in the build-up to the Games, plus our full magazine preview (18 July) and form guide (25 July), which will cover all three Olympic equestrian disciplines.

