British Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024 revealed: who’s off to Versailles?

The British Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024 has been revealed – although at this stage it is four riders named without confirming who will be competing and who will take the role of alternate.
As expected, the effort will be headed up by last year’s Badminton Horse Trials winners and European champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo. Ros was the alternate rider for the British team at the Tokyo Games, but this will be her debut actually riding at an Olympics.
She is joined by one complete pair who are veterans of that Tokyo gold medal-winning effort in Laura Collett and London 52, plus Tom McEwen, who rode Toledo De Kerser to team gold and individual silver in Tokyo and pilots double Kentucky Three-Day Event runner-up JL Dublin this time. The four-strong squad is completed by Olympic debutante Yasmin Ingham with her 2022 world champion Banzai Du Loir.
British Olympic eventing team
Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
Owners: Michele and Archie Saul
Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
Groom: Sarah Charnley
Laura Collett with 15-year-old London 52
Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider
Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar
Groom: Tilly Hughes
Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old Banzai Du Loir
Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund
Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay out of a mare by Livarot
Groom: Alison Bell
Tom McEwen with 13-year-old JL Dublin
Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)
Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano
Groom: Adam Short
You may also be interested in:
Lordships Graffalo – meet Ros Canter’s Badminton winner and European champion who eats tack, licks cars and loves a cuddle
‘I rode mules for eight hours a day when I was four’ – meet this rider who’s off to the Paris Olympics
How to watch eventing at the Paris Olympics live from around the world
Paris Olympic eventing teams: find out who will ride at the Games
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access too
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.