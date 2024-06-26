British Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024 revealed: who’s off to Versailles?





The British Olympic eventing team for Paris 2024 has been revealed – although at this stage it is four riders named without confirming who will be competing and who will take the role of alternate.

As expected, the effort will be headed up by last year’s Badminton Horse Trials winners and European champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo. Ros was the alternate rider for the British team at the Tokyo Games, but this will be her debut actually riding at an Olympics.

She is joined by one complete pair who are veterans of that Tokyo gold medal-winning effort in Laura Collett and London 52, plus Tom McEwen, who rode Toledo De Kerser to team gold and individual silver in Tokyo and pilots double Kentucky Three-Day Event runner-up JL Dublin this time. The four-strong squad is completed by Olympic debutante Yasmin Ingham with her 2022 world champion Banzai Du Loir.

British Olympic eventing team

Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo

Owners: Michele and Archie Saul

Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)

Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

Groom: Sarah Charnley

Laura Collett with 15-year-old London 52

Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider

Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)

Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

Groom: Tilly Hughes

Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old Banzai Du Loir

Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund

Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)

Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay out of a mare by Livarot

Groom: Alison Bell

Tom McEwen with 13-year-old JL Dublin

Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston

Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)

Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

Groom: Adam Short

