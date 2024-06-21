Paris Olympic eventing teams: find out who will ride at the Games

Keep track of who will be riding in the eventing at this summer’s Olympics (27-29 July) on this page – we will update the list as Paris Olympic eventing teams and individuals are announced.
In total, there will be 65 starters in the eventing at this year’s Olympics. Sixteen teams of three will compete – with a travelling alternate able to swap into the team between phases in some circumstances if necessary – plus there are 17 individual spots for nations which have not qualified a team.
Paris Olympic eventing teams
(The Germans have released a ranked long list, which has three combinations in block 1 – so the likely team – and ranks block 2, so the rider at the top of block 2 is the likely alternate)
- Sandra Auffarth with Viamant Du Matz
- Michael Jung with FischerChipmunk FRH
- Christoph Wahler with Carjatan S
- Alternate: Malin Hansen-Hotopp with Carlitos Quidditch K
- Susie Berry with Wellfields Lincoln
- Sarah Ennis with Action Lady M
- Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue
- Alternate: Aoife Clark Sportsfield Freelance
- Yoshiaki Oiwa with MGH Grafton Street
- Ryuzo Kitajima with Cekatinka JRA (reserve horse: Be My Daisy)
- Kazuma Tomoto with Vinci De La Vigne JRA
- Alternate: Toshiyuki Tanaka with Jefferson JRA
Moroccan individual
- Noor Slaoui and Cash In Hand
- Will Coleman with Off The Record (reserve horse: Diabolo)
- Boyd Martin with Fedarman B (reserve horse Commando 3)
- Caroline Pamukcu with HSH Blake
- Alternate: Liz Halliday with Cooley Nutcracker
