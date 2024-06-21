Paris Olympic eventing teams: find out who will ride at the Games

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • Keep track of who will be riding in the eventing at this summer’s Olympics (27-29 July) on this page – we will update the list as Paris Olympic eventing teams and individuals are announced.

    In total, there will be 65 starters in the eventing at this year’s Olympics. Sixteen teams of three will compete – with a travelling alternate able to swap into the team between phases in some circumstances if necessary – plus there are 17 individual spots for nations which have not qualified a team.

    Paris Olympic eventing teams

    German team

    (The Germans have released a ranked long list, which has three combinations in block 1 – so the likely team – and ranks block 2, so the rider at the top of block 2 is the likely alternate)

    Irish team

    • Susie Berry with Wellfields Lincoln
    • Sarah Ennis with Action Lady M
    • Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue
    • Alternate: Aoife Clark Sportsfield Freelance

    Japanese team

    • Yoshiaki Oiwa with MGH Grafton Street
    • Ryuzo Kitajima with Cekatinka JRA (reserve horse: Be My Daisy)
    • Kazuma Tomoto with Vinci De La Vigne JRA
    • Alternate: Toshiyuki Tanaka with  Jefferson JRA

    Moroccan individual

    • Noor Slaoui and Cash In Hand

    US team

    • Will Coleman with Off The Record (reserve horse: Diabolo)
    • Boyd Martin with Fedarman B (reserve horse Commando 3)
    • Caroline Pamukcu with HSH Blake
    • Alternate: Liz Halliday with Cooley Nutcracker

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
