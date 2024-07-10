Who’s the alternate? Detail of British eventing squad for Paris Olympics released





Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir have been named as the alternate for the British eventing team at the Paris Olympics.

The initial squad announcement released the four British riders and horses without specifying which three pairs made up the team and which will act act as the alternate, but it has now been confirmed that world champions Yasmin and Banzai Du Loir are the alternate combination. The unique Olympic eventing format brought in for the last Olympics in Tokyo allows for the alternate to be swapped in if necessary before any of the three tests, under certain circumstances, at a cost of 20 penalties to the team score.

The full British eventing squad for the Paris Olympics, including alternate, consists of:

Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo

Owners: Michele and Archie Saul

Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)

Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

Groom: Sarah Charnley

Laura Collett with 15-year-old London 52

Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider

Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)

Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

Groom: Tilly Hughes

Tom McEwen with 13-year-old JL Dublin

Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston

Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)

Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

Groom: Adam Short

Alternate

Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old Banzai Du Loir

Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund

Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)

Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay out of a mare by Livarot

Groom: Alison Bell

You may also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.