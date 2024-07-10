{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Who’s the alternate? Detail of British eventing squad for Paris Olympics released

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir have been named as the alternate for the British eventing team at the Paris Olympics.

    The initial squad announcement released the four British riders and horses without specifying which three pairs made up the team and which will act act as the alternate, but it has now been confirmed that world champions Yasmin and Banzai Du Loir are the alternate combination. The unique Olympic eventing format brought in for the last Olympics in Tokyo allows for the alternate to be swapped in if necessary before any of the three tests, under certain circumstances, at a cost of 20 penalties to the team score.

    The full British eventing squad for the Paris Olympics, including alternate, consists of:

    Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
    Owners: Michele and Archie Saul
    Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
    Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
    Groom: Sarah Charnley

    Laura Collett with 15-year-old London 52
    Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider
    Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
    Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar
    Groom: Tilly Hughes

    Tom McEwen with 13-year-old JL Dublin
    Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
    Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)
    Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano
    Groom: Adam Short

    Alternate

    Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old Banzai Du Loir
    Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund
    Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
    Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay out of a mare by Livarot
    Groom: Alison Bell

    You may also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

    You may like...