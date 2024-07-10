Who’s the alternate? Detail of British eventing squad for Paris Olympics released

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir have been named as the alternate for the British eventing team at the Paris Olympics.
The initial squad announcement released the four British riders and horses without specifying which three pairs made up the team and which will act act as the alternate, but it has now been confirmed that world champions Yasmin and Banzai Du Loir are the alternate combination. The unique Olympic eventing format brought in for the last Olympics in Tokyo allows for the alternate to be swapped in if necessary before any of the three tests, under certain circumstances, at a cost of 20 penalties to the team score.
The full British eventing squad for the Paris Olympics, including alternate, consists of:
Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
Owners: Michele and Archie Saul
Breeder: Lordships Stud Writtle College (GBR)
Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
Groom: Sarah Charnley
Laura Collett with 15-year-old London 52
Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider
Breeder: Ocke Riewerts (GER)
Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar
Groom: Tilly Hughes
Tom McEwen with 13-year-old JL Dublin
Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze (GER)
Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano
Groom: Adam Short
Alternate
Yasmin Ingham with 13-year-old Banzai Du Loir
Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund
Breeder: Pierre Gouye (FRA)
Breeding: by Nouma D’Auzay out of a mare by Livarot
Groom: Alison Bell
