Reigning Olympic champion boosted to alternate position for Paris after Aachen

Pippa Roome

    • Julia Krajewski has been named as the alternate for the German Olympic eventing team following her win at CHIO Aachen last week.

    Julia and the 10-year-old Nickel 21 were only in the third group of named combinations on the original German longlist so it looked likely the reigning Olympic champion – who won in Tokyo on the now-retired Amande De B’Neville – would not be heading to Paris. But they were elevated following their victory in the prestigious CCI4*-S last week and will travel to the Games as alternates for their nation.

    Nickel has had eight top-10 results at four-star, so he has plenty of good form, but he is also relatively inexperienced compared to many horses who will make the trip to Paris. He has only run twice at CCI4*-L and was eliminated for a fall on his first attempt at the level at Boekelo last year, so it would not have been surprising had he been passed over for a horse with more mileage.

    German Olympic eventing team

    Sandra Auffarth with 15-year-old gelding Viamant Du Matz
    Owner: Nikolaus Prinz Von Croy
    Breeder: Roger Sevette (FRA)
    Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly out of a mare by Voltigeur Le Malin

    Michael Jung with 16-year-old FischerChipmunk FRH
    Owners:     German Olympic committee for equestrian sport, Klaus and Sabine Fischer, Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff
    Breeder: ZG Meyer-Kulenkampff
    Breeding: by Contendro I out of a mare by Heraldik

    Christoph Wahler with 15-year-old Carjatan S
    Owners: Lena Thoenies and rider
    Breeder: Carl-Friedrich Soehrmann
    Breeding: by Clearway out of a mare by Galant Vert

    Alternate

    Julia Krajewski with 10-year-old Nickel 21
    Owners: Sophia Rössel
    Breeder: Hindrick Stuevel
    Breeding: by Numero Uno out of a mare by Lorentin

    Julia congratulated her compatriots, “the ones that got the call and also the ones that didn’t quite make it this time”, and described Nickel as “the horse that keeps on giving” and “the best buddy a rider could wish for”.

    She added: “Am I disappointed to be number four and not in the top three? After contemplating with myself for about 30 seconds (being Olympic champion, I’ve been asked that question often these days) I can confidently say no! I am very proud to be selected for the Olympic Games the third time in a row and very keen to be the best back-up possible if needed or if not, the best support for the other three along the way.”

    Julia was the reserve rider for the German team at the 2016 Olympics and was called in after the trot-up. She and Samourai Du Thot took home team silver, although they were the discard score after three refusals across country.

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
