



Julia Krajewski has been named as the alternate for the German Olympic eventing team following her win at CHIO Aachen last week.

Julia and the 10-year-old Nickel 21 were only in the third group of named combinations on the original German longlist so it looked likely the reigning Olympic champion – who won in Tokyo on the now-retired Amande De B’Neville – would not be heading to Paris. But they were elevated following their victory in the prestigious CCI4*-S last week and will travel to the Games as alternates for their nation.

Nickel has had eight top-10 results at four-star, so he has plenty of good form, but he is also relatively inexperienced compared to many horses who will make the trip to Paris. He has only run twice at CCI4*-L and was eliminated for a fall on his first attempt at the level at Boekelo last year, so it would not have been surprising had he been passed over for a horse with more mileage.

German Olympic eventing team

Sandra Auffarth with 15-year-old gelding Viamant Du Matz

Owner: Nikolaus Prinz Von Croy

Breeder: Roger Sevette (FRA)

Breeding: by Diamant De Semilly out of a mare by Voltigeur Le Malin

Michael Jung with 16-year-old FischerChipmunk FRH

Owners: German Olympic committee for equestrian sport, Klaus and Sabine Fischer, Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff

Breeder: ZG Meyer-Kulenkampff

Breeding: by Contendro I out of a mare by Heraldik

Christoph Wahler with 15-year-old Carjatan S

Owners: Lena Thoenies and rider

Breeder: Carl-Friedrich Soehrmann

Breeding: by Clearway out of a mare by Galant Vert

Alternate

Julia Krajewski with 10-year-old Nickel 21

Owners: Sophia Rössel

Breeder: Hindrick Stuevel

Breeding: by Numero Uno out of a mare by Lorentin

Julia congratulated her compatriots, “the ones that got the call and also the ones that didn’t quite make it this time”, and described Nickel as “the horse that keeps on giving” and “the best buddy a rider could wish for”.

She added: “Am I disappointed to be number four and not in the top three? After contemplating with myself for about 30 seconds (being Olympic champion, I’ve been asked that question often these days) I can confidently say no! I am very proud to be selected for the Olympic Games the third time in a row and very keen to be the best back-up possible if needed or if not, the best support for the other three along the way.”

Julia was the reserve rider for the German team at the 2016 Olympics and was called in after the trot-up. She and Samourai Du Thot took home team silver, although they were the discard score after three refusals across country.

