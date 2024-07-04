Andrew Hoy misses ninth Olympics as Australian eventing team named





Andrew Hoy will not contest his ninth Olympic Games at Paris 2024 – and two comeback stars have been named on the Australian eventing team.

The team comprises Christopher Burton (Shadow Man), Kevin McNab (Don Quidam) and Shane Rose (Virgil). Shenae Lowings and former racehorse Bold Venture are the alternate combination. Shane and Virgil, and Kevin with Don Quidam, were on the Australian team that won eventing Olympic silver in Tokyo.

Shane sustained serious injuries in a fall in March, for which he required surgery. He returned to the saddle in May.

“For me, it has been a rough and rocky road to get to this point. It is a huge relief to gain selection,” said Shane, adding that “so many people have contributed to having me 100% and ready to perform”.

“Our eventing team is strong and together if we all perform at our best we have a great chance of standing on that podium. I look forward to the challenge and hope to make everyone who has supported me on this journey proud.”

Christopher took a step away from eventing in 2021 and returned this year, with the target of campaigning for Olympic selection in both eventing and showjumping.

He has temporarily taken on Shadow Man from British rider Ben Hobday, who produced the horse to top level. Chris was also named on the Australian showjumping entries with Hazy Toulana, but is not in the team.

‘Grateful for every moment’

In Tokyo, Andrew extended his record for the Australian athlete who had competed at the most Olympic Games, taking his tally to eight and securing individual bronze and team silver with Vassily De Lassos in the process.

“Over all these years in our beloved sport, I have experienced incredible highs and devastating lows and I would not be the competitive athlete that I am if I wasn’t disappointed about my non-selection for the Australian team heading to Paris,” said Andrew, thanking all his friends, followers and supporters for their messages.

He added that the journey from his first Olympic selection to the campaign for Paris 2024 had been the “ride of my life”.

“In numbers this means eight Olympic Games, three gold, two silver and one bronze medal – on a personal note, my pages are filled with friendships in every part of the globe, the honour to have partnered with the most outstanding horses and respect for the wonderful people I have been lucky to work with,” he said.

“For now, I will be focusing on my competition at CHIO Aachen this weekend as part of the Australian Nations Cup team.

“On Monday, I will be back home to continue Vassily’s training. His record of 25 top-10 placings in our 26 completed runs is unrivalled – and we will do everything to be in the best possible shape to support the Australian team in our ‘extended reserves’ position, should we be needed.

“Until then, I would like to thank my team, owners and partners for their outstanding support, passion and dedication. Together we work every day to make a positive impact – for the benefit of our beloved horses as our equal partners on this journey.

“I am wishing the selected combinations all the best for their ongoing preparations and for a successful Olympic campaign to make Australia proud.

“It has been – and still is – an incredible journey and I am grateful for every moment. This chapter of ‘Paris 2024’ may be closing, but the book isn’t finished. We are excited to see what the future holds for us!”

The full Australian Olympic eventing team is as follows:

Chris Burton with 14-year-old Shadow Man

Owner: Rider and Guy Bloodstock Ltd

Breeding: by Fidjy Of Colours, out of a mare by Winningmood Van De Arenberg

Kevin McNab with 16-year-old Don Quidam

Owner: Scuderia 1918 Capital srl and Emma McNab

Breeder: J.M. Schurink

Breeding: by Quidam, out of a mare by Amethist

Shane Rose with 19-year-old Virgil

Owner: Niki Rose, rider and Michelle Hasibar

Breeder: Michelle Hasibar

Breeding: by Vivant, out of a mare by Distinctly North XX

Alternate:

Shenae Lowings with 14-year-old Bold Venture

Owner: Leanne Lowings, Mark Lowings and rider

Breeding: by Devaraja, out of a mare by Zamoff

