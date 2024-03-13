Horse temporarily switches from Britain to Australia to have best chance at Olympics





Australia’s Chris Burton has taken on the ride of Ben Hobday’s Shadow Man, as he campaigns horses for Paris 2024 selection in both eventing and showjumping.

Ben has produced 14-year-old Shadow Man, who is co-owned with Jane Chambers, up the levels through to five-star. In 2017 the pair were crowned British novice champions at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, and went on to finish 10th in the seven-year-old World Championship at Le Lion. In 2019 they enjoyed four top-five placings at four-star level, and were named British open champions.

Shadow Man will join Chris, who was on the team that won eventing bronze at the Rio Olympics, for six months – with Paris selection the aim.

Ben, who has recently set up a new base in Lincolnshire, told H&H when he was approached about Shadow Man “it wasn’t really on the radar initially”.

“But then we had a good think about it, and thought what were the realistic chances of me doing Paris this year. And Shadow Man was off last year [following an injury in 2022] so it goes against you from a selection point of view sometimes, especially for Great Britain with such a strong field of talented riders and horses,” he said.

“We had a further think about it and we came to the solution that Chris could borrow Shadow Man for six months and aim for the Olympics.”

Ben said it was a “tough decision”.

“I’ve had the horse since he was a two-year-old, and although this is all very exciting, he hasn’t left my sight for nearly 12 years. It’s a good thing overall, we’ve had great results with him, and when they approached us a bit of a light bulb came on and it means Shadow Man still has an opportunity to shine. It would be selfish of me not to let him fulfil that potential,” he said.

“Chris has been very fond of the horse for a long time, he rides very well and I certainly wouldn’t have agreed if it was a different rider. Chris has evented and jumped at a very high level, and his style of riding is very accurate and efficient so I was pleased from that point of view; he would do him justice.”

Chris and Shadow Man made their debut together at Montelibretti, Italy, on 3 March, where they had a double jumping clear in the CCI3*-S, with some cross-country time-penalties.

“It’s easy for me to say he’s the best horse in the world, in my opinion, and although Chris admired the horse, it’s not until he sat on him and took him through a competition he realised how good he is. It’s nice as a horse producer and horseman for someone else to recognise what I already knew was there. That’s what I want to try and get out of this year; if Shadow Man does what I think he can do, then I know my judgement is correct,” said Ben.

“It’s an exciting year for the horse, and a new part of his journey, and I hope it brings Chris all the success in the world. He can come back home then and we can continue on our journey and partnership, and next year for me could be some big things for Team GB if things go to plan.”

Ben, who this year will be concentrating on some “exciting” younger horses in eventing and showjumping, said it is Shadow Man’s “self-belief” that makes him so special.

“When the pressure is on and things get big, some horses shrink but he grows. When people are clapping he knows it’s for him and not for anyone else,” he said.

“He’s got that inner confidence, coupled with his talent, that makes him trainable, rideable, and makes the work fun and very easy. I said it from day one, I knew he’d be a superstar.”

Chris said he is “really excited” to have this opportunity.

“I have always admired Shadow Man and I am loving getting to know him; I have loved every ride I have had on him so far, he is an extraordinary horse.

“We have an intense few months ahead of us but it will be made that bit easier by having such a lovely horse that has been so well produced by Ben up to this level. We are all really excited about the road ahead, as steep as it may be.”

The event was Chris’s first since 2021, having been focusing on showjumping in the last few years. Last summer he helped Australia secure a Paris showjumping place when he and 12-year-old mare Chedington Hazy Toulana were part of the winning team in the group qualifier at Valkenswaard, the Netherlands.

Chris will aim for Olympic selection in both disciplines, with Chedington Hazy Toulana already qualified for the Paris showjumping. He also hopes to have a second horse qualified for the showjumping, 10-year-old gelding Jacksonville Eurohill.

“Competing in two disciplines simultaneously presents a unique challenge, but I am fully committed to the cause,” said Chris.

“I am so fortunate to have the support of the Guy family at Chedington Equestrian who have shown unwavering support and enthusiasm for our ambitious pursuit.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.