Rider aims for Paris in two equestrian disciplines: ‘We’ll go for it’





Germany’s Ingrid Klimke is targeting the Olympics in Paris this summer in both eventing and dressage, with SAP Asha P her possible eventing ride.

Speaking during a talk at Wellington Riding last Friday (1 March), Ingrid said team trainer Peter Thomsen had asked her to do the initial accreditation paperwork for SAP Asha P, explaining: “She was injured the year before last and last year I was injured, but we have a plan for how she could make the qualifications theoretically, so we’ll go for it and see how it works.”

The now 13-year-old mare SAP Asha P did not compete internationally in 2021 or 2022. In 2023, she was first and second in CCI3*-S events in the spring, but Ingrid broke her collarbone in June in a fall from Equistros Siena Just Do It.

To be eligible to compete at the Paris Olympics, Ingrid Klimke and SAP Asha P would have to achieve a qualifying result at either a CCI5*-L or a CCI4*-L and a CCI4*-S before 24 June. As the mare has never competed at five-star, it’s likely she would take the four-star route.

If she was selected, this would be a first championship for SAP Asha P, but Ingrid has a wealth of experience, including five Olympic appearances, which have yielded two team golds (2008 and 2012 on FRH Butts Abraxxas) and a team silver (2016 SAP Hale Bob OLD).

Ingrid will aim to make her Olympic dressage debut this year with Franziskus, her ride on the bronze medal-winning team at the 2022 World Championships.

