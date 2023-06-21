Olympic eventer hopes for competition return a week after collarbone surgery





German Olympic eventer and championship dressage rider Ingrid Klimke has undergone successful surgery on her collarbone – with hopes to return in time for CHIO Aachen next week.

The 55-year-old sustained an injury on 17 June when she had a fall in the cross-country from her 11-year-old mare Equistros Siena Just Do It in the CCI4*-S at Luhmühlen Horse Trials.

Ingrid said “Siena” went a “bit off the ideal line” jumping into a combination angled brush fence, and the mare “lost her balance”.

In an update yesterday (20 June) Ingrid said she had undergone surgery to repair her broken collarbone.

“Dear friends, a huge thank you for your lovely messages on all channels. That feels so good and inspires me a lot,” she said, adding that the surgery “went great” and her first action would be to go to the stables.

Ingrid and her 2022 World Dressage Championships ride Franziskus are scheduled to compete on the German Nations Cup team at CHIO Aachen (23 June to 2 July) with Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB, Isabell Werth and DSP Quantaz, and Frederik Wandres and Bluetooth OLD. The dressage competitions starts on 28 June, with the CDIO5* Nations Cup grand prix on 29 June.

Ingrid said she will sit on Franziskus tomorrow (22 June) and “test how it feels”.

“Then we’ll see,” she said. “A lot of sleep and a wellness programme for a quick recovery is now the top priority.”

Germany will be hoping to do one better in Aachen, having settled for second in last year’s Nations Cup event behind Denmark. The British team were sixth in 2022, and this year will be represented by Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep, Lottie Fry and Everdale, Laura Tomlinson and DSP Rose of Bavaria, and Annabella Pidgley and Vamos Amigos.

