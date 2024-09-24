‘An incredible honour’: Dalera takes her place on ‘walk of fame’ at iconic equestrian venue





Double Olympic champion TSF Dalera BB was a guest of honour to see one of her shoes placed in Aachen’s “walk of fame”.

The 16-year-old mare retired from competition after winning her second individual Olympic gold medal and helping Germany to back-to-back team titles at Paris 2024. She was joined in Aachen on Sunday (22 September) by her rider, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Jessica’s brother Benjamin Werndl and the horse’s owner Beatrice Bürchler-Keller.

Aachen’s walk of fame is reserved exclusively for horses and holds shoes of other superstars including Big Star, Hale Bob OLD, Hans Günter Winkler’s Halla, Totilas and more.

One of the conditions for securing a place is victory in showjumping’s Rolex Grand Prix, or the eventing SAP Cup, or the dressage freestyle Lindt-Prize – which Dalera won in 2023.

“That really is an incredible honour,” said Jessica. “Knowing that Dalera is eternalised here in Aachen for ever is simply fantastic and makes me very proud.”

She added that she is “grateful to share this special moment” with Beatrice and Benjamin.

Dalera also delighted crowds at Aachen’s Deutsche Bank Stadium at the weekend, receiving a standing ovation following a masterclass by the siblings, in which she was ridden by Jessica.

Dalera is featured in this week’s print edition of Horse & Hound (on sale Thursday, 26 September), where H&H’s Martha Terry spoke to Jessica, groom Franzi Leonhart and judge Isobel Wessels about the star mare.

