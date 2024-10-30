Olympic dressage champion takes the reins of rising star, formerly ridden by Charlotte Dujardin





Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl has taken over the reins of Times Kismet, the rising dressage star previously competed by Charlotte Dujardin.

The promising nine-year-old mare, by Ampere and out of Lord Leatherdale daughter Evita, was bred by Peter Belshaw. She was competed twice as a four-year-old by Katherine Bailey, before Charlotte took on the ride and produced her up the levels.

On Monday (28 October) Jessica said that it was “with great excitement and gratitude that we welcome Times Kismet to Aubenhausen”.

Peter Belshaw confirmed to H&H that Kismet has been sold and the ride was secured for Jessica by her partners, who are now the legal owners.

“Bret Willson made contact and was able to offer an alternative plan that I had to give serious thought to,” he said.

“These decisions are not easy and with the uncertainty of the investigation, the uncertainty of the road back for Charlotte and the time this will take while Kismet is heading towards her prime years, the proposal from Jessica and her partners made a lot of sense for Kismet’s welfare and future career.”

Mr Belshaw said he loves Kismet and that it had been a very hard decision but he wanted to give the mare the future she deserves, and he intends to stay in touch and be part of her future career.

Bar one class, Charlotte and Kismet won every outing they had together, including the novice and elementary gold finals at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships in 2021, and the medium and advanced medium gold winter finals in spring 2022.

Later that year they won the advanced medium title at the Le Mieux National Championships, and in 2023 they won the prix st georges and inter I finals at the nationals. The mare’s other highlights include a small tour victory at Aachen in 2023, after which Charlotte described Kismet as an “Olympic horse” who showed “everything for grand prix”.

Charlotte and Kismet won on their final outing together, the Dressage Future Elite Championship at the 2023 Horse of the Year Show, on +83%.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to have such a wonderful horse in our care,” said Jessica.

“We want to thank our partners and Kismet’s breeder Peter Belshaw for collaborating with us. And thanks to Bret Willson for connecting us.”

Jessica added that it has “been a joy getting to know Times Kismet”.

“She has an incredible character, that proves what great training and care she has had from Charlotte and Carl [Hester]. I am just so grateful for this opportunity with her”.

