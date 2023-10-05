From dubious embryo to Olympic prospect: Charlotte Dujardin’s fantastic HOYS win





When Times Kismet was an embryo, her breeder was told not to bother; she was too small to stick in the recipient mare.

Thankfully, Peter Belshaw carried on regardless and the result, eight years later, is a mare Charlotte Dujardin has flagged as a future Olympic horse – and with whom she won the Dressage Future Elite Championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) this evening.

“I’m thrilled with my performance in there with Kismet,” Charlotte said. “She’s only eight, only done a handful of shows this year, with me being pregnant, and I always think this is such a good experience for young horses, as you can’t recreate these atmospheres and arenas.

“She won at Aachen and at the nationals but they were both outdoors and it’s good to see what they’re like indoors, and she took it like a real pro. That’s all you can ask, I’m delighted with her.”

Charlotte and Kismet danced their way to a 83.75% winning score, which means Charlotte has now won this class six times, on six horses. Her previous rides include Imhotep in 2019, who has since won medals for Britain at two championships, and Charlotte thinks Kismet may follow in his footsteps.

“But she’s only eight, she can do a bit of everything,” she said.

“[When she was an embryo] they said it was too small and wouldn’t stick but Peter gave it a go – thank god he’s as stubborn as I am! He didn’t give up, made sure he gave everything the best chance, and if he hadn’t, she wouldn’t be here. I’m so grateful Peter’s been able to produce such an incredible mare, and so exciting for the future.”

Becky Moody, who won the Dressage Future Elite Championship last year on Jagerbomb, came second with James Bond, and Michael Eilberg and MSJ Encore came third.

