Organisers, riders, and a top mare recognised for contributions to sport





Organisers, riders and a top mare have been recognised for their contributions to dressage.

The annual British Dressage (BD) award winners were announced at the BD Presents event on 23–24 November.

Nereide Goodman, who founded Wellington Riding with her husband John, and Hartpury University & College equine director Phillip Cheetham, received the medal of honour for their “outstanding contribution” to the sport.

Myles Graham was given the Trendell Trophy as the most successful junior rider in the team test at the European Championships, and the Richmond Trophy as the highest placed junior or young rider in the freestyle. Isobel Lickley was awarded the Pablo Picasso Trophy as the highest placed British young rider in the team test.

The Graduate Trophy, for the rider in their last year of under-21s who has made the most progress in 2024, went to European team bronze medallist Hermioné Tottman, and the youth academy outstanding achievement award to Emma Horgan.

Darcey-Blaze Marcus and her mare Ella won the Maureen Newall Trophy as the combination to earn the highest pony team test placing on their first international trip abroad in 2024, at the Compiègne CDI in May.

The winning para riders from the Equissage Pulse para gold summer championships – Susanna Wade (grade one), Jemima Green (grade two), Katie Reilly (grade three), Fiona Maynard (grade four) and Alice Begg (grade 5) – were all given headcollars donated by the Worshipful Company of Saddlers.

Lauren Burrow’s High Hoes Esquisse received the Tyrell Trophy as the highest placed British-bred mare at the LeMieux National Championships.

