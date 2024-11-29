‘A really lovely surprise’: newly retired equestrian star receives prestigious award





Para dressage star Sophie Christiansen has received a prestigious award – as she looks ahead to her wedding and career ambitions following her retirement from the saddle.

On 26 November Sophie was given a lifetime achievement award at the Variety Disability Sports Awards. The event, hosted by children’s charity Variety, celebrates and champions the achievements of sportspeople, from emerging talents to outstanding individuals and teams. Among the other winners, Dame Sarah Storey, the record-breaking Paralympic swimmer and cyclist, also received a lifetime achievement award.

Sophie told H&H that she attended the event as a guest of ParaGB and did not know she would be receiving an award.

“It was really special to be invited, and I was there to support ParaGB and Variety,” said Sophie.

“I was watching along with everyone else and thought the winners were speaking so eloquently, and I thought ‘I’m glad I’m not up there’. Then they started describing my career and I thought ‘Hang on, I might have to go up and I haven’t prepared a speech!’.

“I was so taken aback, it was a really lovely surprise – and to be presented the award by my idol Tanni Grey-Thompson was just incredible.”

Earlier this month Sophie announced her retirement after a 20-year competition career, in which she won 30 senior championship medals. Sophie is now looking to the future and has plans to fill her extra time.

“Firstly, I’m still looking for a home for my horse William. I love him but I need to sell him so that I can properly retire. He’s one of the sweetest horses I’ve known, he’s amazing as a grade one horse but he’s so versatile – my trainer has been competing him at advanced medium,” she said.

“I’m planning my wedding, which is in July, and something to look forward to. I also want to work more now that I have the time. My employer Goldman Sachs have been amazing letting me do my sport, but now I want to focus on my career.”

Sophie also has plans to give back to keep giving back to the sport.

“I want to help British Dressage, British Equestrian and the Riding for the Disabled Association to make the sport more accessible again,” she said.

“It’s become so expensive, and when I look back my parents, who are teachers, would never have been able to afford to help me get into riding as it is now, so I want to help generate a bit more money in the sport.”

