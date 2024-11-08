‘A dazzling career’: leading figures pay tribute after top rider hangs up her boots





Leading figures across the dressage world have paid tribute to the “inspirational” Sophie Christiansen after she called time on her sporting career.

H&H reported on Tuesday that the para dressage star, who has won 30 championship medals for Britain, had announced her retirement.

Sophie still plans to be involved in the sport, to help others achieve their dreams.

British Equestrian para dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples said: “What a dazzling career it’s been. To have formed gold medal-winning partnerships with such a variety of horses shows true talent and it’s been a pleasure to watch her compete on the world stage.

“One of Sophie’s defining characteristics has always been her total commitment to anything she puts her mind to, whether that’s her riding, qualifications and career or tirelessly campaigning for disability rights. She’s incredibly driven and talented, with her eye firmly on the bigger picture. Despite calling time on competitive riding, I know that she’ll still be helping to develop and grow our sport from the sidelines.

“I want to thank Sophie for everything she’s done for British para dressage – she’s one of our greatest ambassadors and has taken us on an amazing journey filled with memories. Whatever comes next, I’m sure that she’ll be successful in all that she does – from planning her wedding to supporting a new generation of riders.”

British Dressage CEO Jason Brautigam said Sophie’s achievements elevated dressage to a new level.

“And her strength, courage and resilience inspired countless others, underlined by the fact that she remains the only para dressage rider to have been nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year,” he said. “On behalf of the whole para community, I would like to express our gratitude for all that Sophie has done for British Dressage, as we celebrate her legacy on her retirement and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.”

Riding for the Disabled Association CEO Michael Bishop added that Sophie has inspired countless riders.

“Her personal achievements will resonate for generations of aspiring Paralympians, while her campaigning has been vital in growing support for para dressage, nurturing emerging talent, and reshaping perceptions of para-sport and disability,” he said.

“We are proud to call her one of our own and wish her every success as she transitions from competitive sport. We eagerly anticipate her future achievements.”

Michel Assouline, coach of the UK para dressage team between 2005 and 2017, said it must have been a tough decision for Sophie.

“You truly had an incredible career, notably no less than being twice a Paralympic triple gold medallist, London 2012 and Rio 2016, which I had the honour to witness as part of the GB team, and several world and European Championships gold medals too!” he said.

“Our entire community is truly in admiration of your extraordinary accomplishments. The memory of your presence on the world stage as a top-class athlete and amazing wellbeing is going to deliver a lasting impact and legacy on para dressage. Wishing you every success in your endeavours and new chapter.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now