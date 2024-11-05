‘The memories give me goosebumps’: top rider calls time on sporting career after 20 years – and 27 medals





British para dressage legend Sophie Christiansen retires after a 20-year competition career, in which she has won 27 senior championship medals for Britain.

Sophie made the announcement today (5 November) but joked that “you won’t get rid of me that easily”, as she intends to work within the sport to help others achieve their dreams.

“I was once told, ‘when you know, you know’,” Sophie said. “I used to wonder what this meant, but now I realise that I am more excited about the possibilities of what I could do outside the sport than doing another four-year cycle of highs and lows as an athlete.

“It took a whole army to help me accomplish what I have, from my coaches to my family, [Riding for the Disabled Association] RDA volunteers to PE teachers, my PAs to my PTs, and of course those who have helped me fundraise and have donated so generously. I can’t even begin to put into words how humbled I am by your belief and support.

“I obviously can’t name you all, but I hope that you know how incredibly grateful I am. To be able to form incredible partnerships with such kind, talented horses has been a privilege and an honour.”

Sophie said it goes without saying how much para dressage has given her.

“Sport has empowered me to redefine what I thought was possible, to keep breaking barriers in all areas of my life,” she said. “I started riding with the RDA when I was six years old in order to help with my disability. Coming from a non-horsey family, I doubt that I would have ever sat on a horse without the RDA. People began seeing my potential as a teenager and suggested that I started para dressage at South Bucks RDA. I have always been competitive, so being able to find a sport that I could excel at was a complete game changer! South Bucks RDA guided me carefully from being classified, to competing at the RDA Nationals, to becoming selected for my first Paralympic Games at just 16 years old – three years after taking up the sport.”

That first Games was in Athens 2004, the first Paralympics at which riders were on their own horses. But Sophie rode Hotstuff, who belonged to her teammate Nicola Tustain. At the age of 16, Sophie won her first medal, a bronze. She competed at four successive Paralympics, adding eight gold medals and a silver to her tally.

“I am so indebted as the whole experience [of Athens] changed my life,” Sophie said. “As a teenager with a disability, I was very shy and self-conscious about my speech impairment, but seeing these amazing disabled athletes getting on with their lives and joking about it at the same time, I wanted to be seen in this positive light too. Of course, now you all will have seen this on TV, but back then I had never seen the Paralympics in the media. I won an extremely unexpected bronze medal which lit the fire in me to go on and win 27 European, world and Paralympic gold medals for Great Britain.

“I was lucky enough to have a really great support team around me to be able to carry on my education alongside fulfilling my sporting dreams. Elite sport has taught me so many different skills that I was able to achieve a first class masters degree and start a career at a prestigious company as a software developer in London.”

Sophie Christiansen retires having also been awarded an MBE in the 2009 New Year Honours list for services to disabled sport and an OBE in the 2012 New Year Honours list. That year, Sophie became a triple gold medallist at the London Paralympics, which she said was “beyond my wildest dreams”.

“Having my brother and cousins start a chant of “We love you, Sophie!” by 10,000 spectators was just insane!” she said. “The memories still give me goosebumps. It was here that my double life as a Paralympic gold medallist with a career gave me a platform to highlight the barriers that disabled people face in society. I hope that in some way I can make a difference and create a more equitable world.

“The best night of my life (before my wedding to Peter next year!) was BBC Sport Personality of the Year 2016. I was so shocked to be nominated amongst 16 sporting celebrities. My mission on the night was to not come last! The BBC made an amazing video about my story, which I think really resonated with the public. During the live show, only the top three were announced. I remember I was standing with my family at the afterparty, when Clare Balding, who has known me since I was 16 years old, came running up to me with the final results saying “Sophie! Sophie! You came fifth!”. To be ranked so highly amongst sporting royalty was just incredible.”

Sophie Christiansen retires enjoyed unbelievable experiences through her sport, and bonded with many “remarkable” horses.

“In recent years, I have wanted to give back to the sport I have loved so much,” she said.

“Part of this was to create a community of supporters through Sophie’s Gold Club (SGC) to bring people closer to the action of para dressage. Through SGC ambassadors, I have mentored up-and-coming riders, supporting them on their own journeys. I want to work alongside the RDA, British Dressage and British Equestrian to continue introducing people to the world of para dressage so that when another ‘me’ comes along, they can also achieve their dreams. You won’t get rid of me that easily!

“Unfortunately, I cannot just hang my bike in the garage or put my swimming costume in a drawer, I still have [my horse] William to think about. I would love to find him a loving home where this sweet stallion will be adored as much as he is by me.”

