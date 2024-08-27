‘She deserves the very best’: double Olympic champion retired from competition





Double Olympic dressage champion TSF Dalera BB has been retired from competition and will stay with her rider Jessica von Bredow-Werndl.

The phenomenal mare, who successfully defended her Olympic title in Paris last month, bows out aged 17 after winning four Olympic gold medals. The Easy Game daughter, owned by Beatrice Buerchler-Keller and Micaela Werndl, has also won two World Cup Finals, plus four individual gold medals at the last two European championships.

She was also part of the gold medal-winning teams at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, 2019 and 2021 Europeans, and helped Germany to team silver at last year’s European Championships.

Jessica told media at a Paris Olympic press conference that Dalera would retire soon, and has said today (27 August) that she will “no longer take part in competition”.

In an emotional video shared on Jessica’s social media today, the German rider said that it has been “an incredibly beautiful journey”.

“Together with Beatrice and our family and trainers, we have decided that Dalera will no longer take part in competition,” she said.

“This journey has been something so special to me and fortunately it is not over yet. We can keep Dalera here in Aubenhausen until her last breath and I am already looking forward to many more wonderful years with her.

“What else will we do? I wouldn’t call it farewell shows, but a few joyful appearances.”

She added plans include Neumünster “to celebrate with the Trakehners” in November and Basel in January.

“I know Dalera loves her stage so much and that is why it’s important to me that she gets to do this a few more times,” said Jessica.

“Dalera has been so much more to me than just my sport partner over the last few years. I’ve never experienced anything before like connecting with a horse on such a soul level that we didn’t need words, which don’t even exist. We just understood each other and I always knew what she needed – and she always knew everything. She just understood me and still understands me today, and that is the beauty of it.

“I simply love spending time with her. That is why it’s not necessary to be so emotional now. But it’s also ok, because it’s like no era I’ve ever experienced before in my life and I don’t know if I will experience it again in this same way.”

Jessica added that she is “so grateful” to those who have accompanied them on their journey.

“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this wonderful time and I am now looking forward to giving Dalera the best years of her life here in Aubenhausen, because she deserves one thing, and that is the very best.”

