



Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB kept their Olympic crown firmly in place as they danced to individual gold in the dressage grand prix freestyle with a +90% score.

Their French-themed freestyle music was a perfect fit for Paris. The crowd clapped them through the closing stages to the sound of Edith Piaffe, as this prolific partnership left nothing to regret in the Olympic dressage arena.

The world number ones and reigning European Champions arrived in Paris unbeaten in their last 35 international outings – a winning streak that started when they claimed individual gold in Tokyo. They leave as only the fourth combination to ever defend an Olympic individual dressage gold medal, landing victory on 90.09% and the only combination to break the 90% barrier at these Games.

As they exited the arena after their test, Jessica wiped a tear from her eye. By the time she stepped onto the podium to receive her Olympic dressage gold medal, the tears were flowing freely.

Their closest rival was Isabell Werth, the world’s most decorated Olympian, who re-wrote the lyrics of Mandy to “Oh, Wendy”, in honour of her exceptional new ride. They scored 89.61% to put the pressure on the remaining competitors.

Britain’s world champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale sealed bronze in this gripping finale to the Olympic dressage, with a score of 88.97%.

