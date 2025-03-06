



Tributes have been paid to highly respected German dressage coach Jonny Hilberath, who has died aged 69.

Jonny led the German team to silver at the London Olympics, and alongside Monica Theodorescu, was behind 40 championship medals.

A spokesperson for the German equestrian federation said Jonny died yesterday (5 March) following a short and serious illness.

“Jonny was a trainer and instructor with all his heart. His sudden death has left us all very sad and stunned. We will miss him very much,” said Dennis Peiler, the German federation’s managing director of sport.

Jonny’s career started with working horses in rural Kellinghusen, Germany. He began riding, and competed in dressage, showjumping and eventing, before the “decisive turning point” came when he met dressage rider Rosemarie Springer. He trained with Rosemarie, and later Herbert Rehbein, who had “a lasting impact on his sporting career”.

During the early 1990s Jonny rode for Detlef Saul’s stable in Bremehaven, winning a number of grands prix and the 1992 professional dressage championship. In 1995 Jonny and his wife Annika set up in their own yard in Abbendorf, Lower Saxony, where they trained riders from all over the world including Mexico’s Bernadette Pujals, Japan’s Yuko Kitai, Australian rider Hayley Beresford, and Nathalie Hobday from South Africa.

Jonny took on the role of Germany’s dressage team trainer in 2012 following the death of Holger Schmezer, whom he’d been regularly assistant to. Jonny led the German team of Dorothee Schneider, Kristina Sprehe and Helen Langehanenberg to a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

The following year Monica Theodorescu took on the role of dressage team trainer, as Jonny wanted to devote more time to his own riding, but his plans changed and he became co-trainer with Monica. Under their training Germany won 40 championship medals, including team and individual gold and individual silver at Paris last summer.

“The news of Jonny’s death has hit me hard. I’m not only losing a great colleague, but also a good friend,” said Monica.

“We had the same philosophy when it came to dressage riding and training, and that always connected us. I will miss him very much.”

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl said Jonny was not only her trainer of the last 14 years, but her “very close and wonderful friend”.

“Jonny, you were such a special horse person who had a great influence on me and supported me so much over many years,” she said.

“I am incredibly sad and will miss you so much. At the same time, I am filled with gratitude for this gift of being able to learn from and with you.”

Carl Hester knew Jonny for more than 35 years, having first met him when Jonny was a work rider at a dealer’s yard in Germany.

“I’ve deeply admired his journey from those early days to becoming the German national trainer, a role he carried with grace, diplomacy, and unwavering respect from all who knew him,” he told H&H.

“Coaching the German team is one of the sport’s most sought-after positions, yet Jonny wore it lightly. He had time for everyone – regardless of nationality – and was always the first to offer congratulations for a well-ridden test. He simply loved good riding and good training, and his presence will be greatly missed.”

Grand prix rider Nicola Buchanan was based with Jonny for “a couple of incredible years”, and said she was “incredibly sad” to hear of his death.

“Jonny was passionate and gave his all when training. He was always so supportive and instrumental in developing my own knowledge and passion for dressage,” said Nicola.

“I will always have fond memories of my time with Jonny and am for ever grateful for the path he forged for me. Sending my deepest condolences and sympathy to his friends, family and loved ones.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now