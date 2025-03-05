British Olympic medallists to recreate the magic of Paris at Royal Windsor





Olympic dressage medallists Becky Moody and Carl Hester will thrill fans at Royal Windsor Horse Show (15-18 May) as they recreate the magic of Paris.

The pair have been named on the line-up of the new Defender Dressage Masterclass, taking place on Thursday 15 May.

The masterclass “moves away from the norm, giving spectators an opportunity to learn from the very best”. The Netherlands’ Dinja Van Liere will join Becky and Carl, and world team silver medallist Richard Davison will present the session, guiding the audience “through the artistic intricacies of freestyle dressage”.

Richard will demonstrate key movements and provide a technical understanding and Becky, Carl and Dinja will perform their Paris Olympic freestyle tests. They will then talk to Richard about their tests, giving a deeper insight into “how technical movements translate into their tests”.

A Royal Windsor spokesperson said the interactive format will not only showcase the skill of these world-class riders but also provide spectators with clear, practical takeaways to “improve their own dressage and flatwork techniques”.

Richard said he is “thrilled” to be presenting the masterclass.

“With three of the world’s best dressage riders taking part, we have a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how fundamental principles come together in a freestyle test to produce something seamless and beautiful,” he said.

“Working alongside Becky, Carl, and Dinja will, I hope, create an engaging and informative experience for all.”

Royal Windsor event director James Shaw said the “new style masterclass with the Olympic freestyle tests” creates a platform that allows elite riders to share their expertise in a tangible and inspiring way with our audience”.

“This promises to be one of the standout moments of the show,” he said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now