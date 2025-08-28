



The British team of Lottie Fry, Carl Hester, Becky Moody and Andrew Gould have won the silver medal at the European Dressage Championships in Crozet, France.

It went down to the last rotation of riders as a final showdown between Germany and Britain, after Carl’s super test on Fame had put Britain right into contention to defend the title they won in Riesenbeck two years ago.

The match-up between Lottie and Germany’s Isabell Werth would decide the team’s fate as the Germans pushed for their 50th European Dressage Championships gold medal.

When Isabell scored 79.224% on Wendy De Fontaine to slot into second on the leaderboard behind Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, a massive result from Lottie – Britain’s anchor – would be required.

As Lottie and Glamourdale’s average at grand prix prior to the European Dressage Championships was 76.59%, this was a big ask on a day when the judges weren’t throwing marks at competitors.

Lottie needed 78.73% to secure the gold medal for Britain and made a bold, confident start on the 2022 world champion Glamourdale. But while their highlights were exceptional, mistakes meant they finished on 75.87%.

This score was still comfortably good enough to secure team silver, staying ahead of Denmark in bronze.

Glamourdale’s half-passes were stunning, and the judges loved their passage. However, Lottie had to make a correction in the passage before the stallion made an uncharacteristic mistake in the collected canter before the two-time changes.

Their party-piece extended canter naturally clawed back some of the lost marks with two 10s awarded, but ultimately, there were too many little blips, notably when he climbed his way through the pirouettes, that precluded a really top score.

There are no individual medals in this team contest, but Lottie finished sixth on the leaderboard, just behind team-mate Carl. Tomorrow (Friday, 29 August), individual medals will be awarded in the grand prix special, for which the top 30 from the grand prix go forward.

European Dressage Championships team medals

Gold: Germany on 229.64%

Silver: Britain on 226.79%

Bronze: Denmark on 223.39%

