



Carl Hester demonstrated outstanding horsemanship to take the lead in the grand prix on Fame at the European Dressage Championships after the third rider rotation. His 76.09% score has given Britain a whisker of a lead over Germany, with just one rider left to go in each of the teams.

“I am just thrilled – he’s such a genuine horse,” said Carl. “He’s fun to ride in a grand prix because he doesn’t run out of energy. He’s the most consistent horse, scoring 77% or nearly that every time this year.

“I’m really happy, and happy that Lottie has a bit less pressure heaped on her. And it’s great for the sport. They’re all good horses, could all be amazing or all make mistakes. It’s going to be an exciting afternoon.”

How Carl Hester’s grand prix went at the European Dressage Championships

The crowds were out in force to watch Carl, at his 13th European Championship, which might not have been in Fame’s favour but the pair exhibited a masterclass of harmony despite the distractions.

Carl’s relieved smile at the final halt told the story. After a tidy start, his scores briefly dropped to sixth place, well below his grand prix average. But Carl drew on all the trust he has built up with the Bordeaux stallion and conjured up an amazing final section, with fabulous pirouettes boosting the pair into the lead.

“Fame is always looking [around] a bit, which is why the special can be more difficult for him as everything is next to the wall,” said Carl.

“There’s always something that could be better – sometimes it can be more harmonious and when you’re trying not to make mistakes you get a bit tighter than normal, but he did everything and he has so many highlights.”

Germany leaves the door open

Frederic Wandres kept the competition between Germany and Britain tight at the top, scoring just 0.1% below Becky Moody on 74.72%. With this mark a touch below their grand prix average of around 76%, this has kept the door open for a British charge.

“It depends on the last riders now, it’s very close – if Lottie [Fry] and Isabell [Werth] both go clean, perhaps it is a question of taste,” Frederic said.

Frederic rode a bold and forward test, eking out every mark on his long-term partner Bluetooth OLD. This lovely Bordeaux gelding goes in a crisp tempo, and while his extensions were particularly good, he scored consistently across the board. His only blips were a couple of small mistakes in one and two tempis.

“Carl is always strong and his test was mistake-free, while mine was good but can be better,” said Frederic. “I made a few mistakes here and there, so I knew it wasn’t perfect and cost us points we don’t want to lose, but it was still a good enough score.

“I was happy the horse was fresh and now I will concentrate on the special. I’ll focus on the changes but I won’t make a big deal about it because they are normally fine.”

Leaderboard changes at the European Dressage Championships

The blue-blooded Total Hope OLD, ridden by Norway’s Isabel Freese, was the first to make an impact on the leaderboard on day two of the grand prix. They scored 74.15% to move into fifth at this stage, just behind Frederic.

“I had a super feeling, he was fresh and hot but still with me and gave me a really nice light ride,” said Norway’s sole rider Isabel of the stallion, who juggles breeding and competition duties.

“I tried to enjoy it! I’m very proud of him. I try not to think of how amazing he is, the great son from Totilas and Weihegold. He trusts me and I trust him and it‘s just fun to ride him.”

The world number sevens were exceptional in the piaffe-passage and tempi changes, with super cadence and spring. The walk and halts are still his weak point, but this stallion is really starting to fulfil the expectations of his pedigree.

At the end of the third rider rotation at the European Dressage Championships, Frederic lies in fourth for Germany. Britain’s Carl Hester and Becky Moody are first and third, sandwiching Katharina Hemmer in second for Germany.

