



The European Dressage Championships 2025 take place in Crozet, France (27–31 August), with the continent’s top combinations going head-to-head for team and individual honours and here, we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the European Dressage Championships on TV

It promises to be one of the closest battles in years. Can Great Britain defend the team crown they claimed at Riesenbeck in 2023, or will Olympic champions Germany reclaim top spot?

Belgium are chasing a historic first medal, spearheaded by rising stars Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus, while Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, Lottie Fry and Isabell Werth headline a stellar cast in the hunt for individual honours. The stage is set for a showdown where even the smallest mistake could decide gold.

Whether you’re travelling to Crozet, tuning in via livestream, or just keeping tabs on the results, Horse & Hound will be your go-to source for everything you need to stay up to date. From breaking news and in-depth reports to expert analysis, interviews, and photography, we’ll be covering it all as it happens.

How to watch the European Dressage Championships on TV

If you’re wondering how to watch the European Dressage Championships on TV, each day will be livestreamed on FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV Subscriptions to this livestream service start from £17.33 per month when paying for an annual subscription (£207.99). All tests will also be available to watch back on demand, with rider clips available for purchase.

If you’re abroad, and trying to watch ClipMyHorse.TV like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 76% off, four extra months free (which does not appear until you go to the check out) plus a £50 Amazon gift card and a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the European Dressage Championships from anywhere

Not in the UK right now? You don’t have to miss out on any of the action from the European Dressage Championships.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will alter your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in a different country, allowing you to access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. It’s great for watching horse sport on the move, and it’s also handy even if you’re watching at home. VPNs are designed with internet security in mind, creating encrypted connections that keep your data safe from third parties and improve streaming speeds by preventing bandwidth ‘throttling’ from your internet service provider.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, which is the best VPN in the world according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access.

3. Then head over to ClipMyHorse on your browser or device and enjoy the livestream.

Follow the European Dressage Championships with H&H

Online coverage

Alongside our full magazine report, the Horse & Hound team will be reporting direct from Crozet every day, bringing you:

Breaking news and multiple reports throughout each day, across both team and individual competitions

Daily round-ups with results, facts, and key talking points in one place

Exclusive interviews with leading contenders, rising stars, British heroes, returning favourites, and the grooms who make it all possible

In Horse & Hound magazine

4 September issue: don’t miss our bumper 26-page special report from Crozet, packed with exclusive interviews, expert insight, analysis, and stunning photography. Plus commentary from Anna Ross and Richard Davison.

European Dressage Championships 2025 timetable

All times shown in BST (local time in Crozet is one hour ahead).

Tuesday 26 August

Horse inspection and arena familiarisation for all competitors

Wednesday 27 August

9am: grand prix (part one) – first half of the team competition. All riders perform the grand prix test, which also serves as the first individual qualifier.

Thursday 28 August

9am: grand prix (part two) – second half of the grand prix. Team medals decided on the best three scores per nation.

Friday 29 August

10am: grand prix special – top 30 combinations from the grand prix (including ties) compete for the first set of individual medals.

Saturday 30 August

Rest day – no competition scheduled

Sunday 31 August

10.30am: grand prix freestyle to music – top 18 riders from the special (maximum three per nation) compete for the second set of individual medals.

