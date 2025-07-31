‘Exciting foursome’ named as Britain aims to defend team title at European Dressage Championships





The terrific trio that delivered an Olympic bronze medal last summer have been named on the British team for the European Dressage Championships – as a newcomer gets ready to make his first full senior championship appearance.

Today (31 July) British Equestrian (BEF) and British Dressage (BD) confirmed the four combinations that will be Britain’s definite entries for the European Dressage Championships, taking place in Crozet, France, from 26 to 31 August.

Last summer’s team of Carl Hester, Becky Moody and Lottie Fry have returned following their success in Paris, where Lottie also won an individual bronze – and they are joined by Andrew Gould, who was travelling reserve at Versailles.

The team chef d’equipe Darrell Scaife said “what an exciting foursome to be taking to France”.

“Carl will be riding in his ninth consecutive Europeans, Lottie has been a team regular since 2019, while for Andrew and Becky, it’s their Euros debut. But all four have considerable experience and with Lottie and Becky featuring the world’s top four and a number of personal best performances from the group this spring, we carry great form to the championships,” he said.

“The horses and riders have one of the best support teams behind them – both at home and via the World Class Programme and I’m looking forward to working with each and every one as we prepare for Crozet and look to successfully defend our team title.”

British team for the 2025 European Dressage Championships

Definite entries for the British Equestrian dressage team, in partnership with Agria, in alphabetical order by athlete surname:

Lottie Fry with 14-year-old stallion Glamourdale

Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses

Breeder: J Rodenburg

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

Groom: Richard Hauwaerts

Andrew Gould with 12-year-old stallion Indigro

Owners: Tatiana and Max Skillman

Breeder: J Deenen

Breeding: by Negro, out of a mare by Jazz

Groom: Natalie Campbell

Carl Hester with 15-year-old stallion Fame

Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl

Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen

Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium

Groom: Lucy Scudamore

Becky Moody with 11-year-old gelding Jagerbomb

Owners: rider and Jo Cooper

Breeder: rider

Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz

Groom: Kim Masson

Selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to midnight on Tuesday 19 August.

“We’re very excited to have the same team of athletes and horses available from the Paris Olympic Games. Andrew makes the step up from reserve and having that experience to draw on will give him great confidence in his first full senior championship team appearance,” said Judy Harvey, BD international director and chief dressage selector.

“All the horses have continued to improve in the year since Paris, and we head to Crozet excited to see what they can deliver. This is a great group of athletes who will be fully supportive of one another to create an atmosphere conducive to producing top performances. We’re set for a great week – bring it on!”

A BEF spokesperson added that the funding the British Equestrian World Class Programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is “pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground”.

“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, Dodson & Horrell, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class Programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships,” he said.

