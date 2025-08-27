



Andrew Gould’s senior championship debut at the European Dressage Championships in Crozet, France, ended in disappointment when he was eliminated during his grand prix test, but the rider said his horse is his top priority and he fully supports the judges’ decision.

Riding the 12-year-old stallion Indigro, Andrew appeared to struggle for fluency from the outset. Indigro looked unlevel in the first extension and half-pass, and the bell was rung as they came to a halt at C. After a brief conversation with the judge at C, Denmark’s Hans Christian Matthiesen, the pair were eliminated.

Indigro is due to be examined by the team vets, and while no official diagnosis has been given, he is understood to be doing well.

“Indigro warmed up well, but just didn’t feel quite his usual, forward self in the arena today,” Andrew said.

“While this is a huge disappointment, Indigro is my top priority, and I fully support the judges’ decision.

“I’d like to thank the team vets and the rest of our support team here in Crozet for the care they’ve given him, especially my brilliant groom, Nat Campbell, who dotes on Indi and has looked after him impeccably this week.”

British Equestrian World Class programme performance director, Helen Nicholls, added: “While this is obviously devastating for Andrew, who is making his senior championship debut here in Crozet, and owners Tatiana and Max Skillman, horse wellbeing is the number one priority for all of us.

“We fully support the ground jury and the role they play in identifying any concerns regarding equine welfare.

“Our team vets will give Indigro a thorough examination to ensure his immediate comfort and will work with Andrew’s home team on a more detailed investigation to have him back to full health.

“I have full confidence that Andrew and Indigro’s time to shine and show their talents on the world stage will come in the future.”

