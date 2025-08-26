When do Brits and top contenders ride their Europeans grand prix tests for team glory?





The stage is set for the 2025 European Dressage Championships in Crozet, with the start times for the grand prix now confirmed. The grand prix, which runs over two days – Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 August – will decide the all-important team medals.

All horses passed this morning’s veterinary inspection, clearing the way for the traditional draw to determine the running order of the 14 nations.

Spain will kick off proceedings on Wednesday at 10am local time (9am British time), with Francisco Benitez Sanchez first into the arena. Sweden drew the final slot, setting them up to close the team competition.

The running order for the teams is: Spain, Hungary, Poland, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, France, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Great Britain and finally Sweden.

Hungary, Finland and Austria will each field only three riders, so their first athletes won’t appear until later on day one.

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale will anchor the British team as their final combination to go, crucially, after Germany’s last pair, Isabell Werth and Wendy. With the gold medal battle likely to come down to these two, Lottie may know exactly what score she needs to secure the title.

If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete at the European Dressage Championships, find out how you can follow on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide.

What are the European Championships grand prix dressage times for the British riders?

Other riders you won’t want to miss

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Mount St John Freestyle on Thursday at 3.06pm local time (2.06pm British time)

Belgium’s Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus on Thursday at 3.49pm local time (2.49pm British time)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on Wendy De Fontaine on Thursday at 3.58pm local time (2.58pm British time)

The Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere on Hermes on Thursday at 4.08pm local time (3.08pm British time)

Sweden’s Patrik Kittel on Touchdown on Thursday at 4.27pm local time (3.27pm British time)

European Championships grand prix dressage times: complete list

To stay up to date with all the news from the European Dressage Championships as it happens, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website today from just £1 a week.

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now