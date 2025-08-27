Britain’s pathfinder eliminated at the European Dressage Championships

There was huge disappointment for Andrew Gould on his European Dressage Championships debut in Crozet, France, when he was eliminated during his grand prix test.
His ride, the 12-year-old Negro stallion Indigro, was not moving with his usual fluency from the outset, and the judge rang the bell when they came to halt at C. After a brief discussion with the C judge, Denmark’s Hans Christian Matthiesen, the world number 37 left the arena on a long-rein in walk.
Andrew was Britain’s pathfinder of the team of four. However, as only three scores count towards team placings, his elimination will not jeopardise Britain’s challenge. It does mean there is no room for error for the remaining three, Carl Hester, Becky Moody and Lottie Fry.
At this early stage in the competition, the lead is held by Denmark’s Nadja Aaboe Sloth, riding Favour Gersdorf, on 71.23%. Sweden’s Sophie Lexner is lying in second on 70% with Inoraline W.
More information to follow.
